The ticket frenzy at the Joggeli continues. Anyone hoping to snag tickets on Tuesday for the highly anticipated friendly between Basel and FC Barcelona had almost no chance. Good to know: Next Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom.

blue Zoom Features Blockbusters on Free-to-Air TV More than 120,000 people are waiting for tickets to the Basel vs. Barça game—to no avail

Due to high demand for tickets to the last-minute friendly match between FC Basel and Barcelona next Sunday, the FCB website crashed on Monday. The Bebbi suspended advance ticket sales and announced that the ticket portal would reopen at noon on Tuesday.

But anyone who wanted to enjoy lunch first on Tuesday and then try to get tickets arrived far too late. At times, there were more than 120,000 people in the waiting room, waiting for tickets. Shortly afterward, the site became unavailable. It is now clear that the game is sold out.

tickets.fcb.ch

Good news for all soccer fans who weren't able to get a ticket: You can still watch the game live—for free on blue Zoom or via livestream on the blue Sport YouTube channel. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

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