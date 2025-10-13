The players' wave was for the fans who had traveled with them, the team had to settle for a point Keystone

A point they can live with, was the general consensus among the Swiss after the goalless draw against Slovenia in Ljubljana. World Cup qualification remains firmly in their sights.

It could have been a big exclamation mark if everything had gone the way the Swiss wanted on Monday evening. If Switzerland had won and Kosovo had not, the SFA team would have been the first European team to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. It would have been a nice headline with a wide reach.

The fact that even a Swiss victory in Slovenia would not have been enough for early qualification makes the less than edifying game against the Slovenian defensive wall and the resulting goalless draw a little easier to digest. "We can live with the point," assured Murat Yakin in an interview with SRF. "We've won a point, not lost one," said Breel Embolo. We have to take this point with us, said Manuel Akanji.

What sounds like empty phrases at first glance has more than a spark of truth. The draw eliminated Slovenia from the race to win the group and kept Kosovo at bay. The surprise team in the group is still three points and ten goals behind Switzerland after the 1-0 win in Sweden. That is a comfortable cushion ahead of the direct duel in Pristina on November 18 at the end of qualifying.

A system for Switzerland

There is no question that Yakin would have signed without hesitation if he had been told that Sweden and Slovenia would be out of the running for the group win after two thirds of the World Cup qualifiers. He took a small sideways jab at the highly rated opponents with star strikers Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko: "I'm surprised by the Swedes and Slovenians. The Slovenians needed a win today, so I don't understand their tactics."

It was the first time the Slovenians had played with this defensive system, Yakin noted. "They knew what our strengths were and adapted to us." The spaces were tight, it was difficult to get through against an opponent who "put everything into it" (Embolo), and the poor condition of the pitch did not make clean passing any easier.

Still without conceding a goal

Switzerland obviously made an impression with their convincing victories at the start of the World Cup qualifiers and were therefore presented with a tactic adapted to them. The winning streak may have been broken, but Switzerland have not conceded a goal and are still well on course for the next World Cup. A home win in their next match against Sweden in Geneva on November 15 would probably be the decider in this group.