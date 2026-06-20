With a 1-0 win over Scotland, Morocco temporarily takes the lead in World Cup Group C. Ismael Saibari seals the victory early with the fastest goal of the tournament.

Morocco storms to the top of Group C. With a lightning-fast start and a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Scotland, the “Atlas Lions” reaffirm their ambitions at this World Cup and open the door wide to the knockout stage.

The match in Boston began with a bang: Just two minutes in, Brahim Diaz sent his in-form teammate Ismael Saibari deep with a precise through ball. The 25-year-old forward, who is reportedly on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich, hammered the ball into the net with full force. It was the fastest goal of the tournament so far and already Saibari’s second goal of the tournament.

This early blow completely threw the Scottish tactics off course. The “Bravehearts,” who had opted for a compact defense with a back five, couldn’t get a foothold in the first half. Morocco dominated the match, enjoyed significantly more possession, and pressed for a second goal.

The North Africans remained dangerous even after the break. In the 50th minute, the crossbar came to the rescue of the beaten Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn after a deflected shot by Saibari. It wasn’t until the closing stages that the British slightly intensified their attacking efforts. But the Moroccan defense, led by captain Achraf Hakimi, held firm without any trouble.

A telling sign of the Scots’ ineffectiveness: Coach Steve Clarke’s team failed to register a single direct shot on the Moroccan goal throughout the entire 90 minutes. While Morocco now heads into its final group match against Haiti with little pressure, Scotland faces a decisive and difficult showdown against record-holding world champions Brazil.

Match Report

Scotland – Morocco 0–1 (0–1)

Foxborough. – 64,146 spectators. – Referee: Tantashev. – Goal: 2’ Saibari (Díaz) 0–1.

Scotland: Gunn; Patterson (89. Ralston), Hanley, Hendry, Robertson; McGinn (89. Stewart), Christie (71. McLean), Ferguson, Tierney (60. Gannon-Doak); McTominay; Adams (71. Dykes).

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz (84' Amaimouni-Echghouyab), Ounahi (90' El Mourabet), El Khannouss (84' Talbi); Saibari (84' Rahimi).

Notes: Yellow cards: 23' Diop, 65' Robertson.