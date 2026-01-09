Morocco remain on course for the title at their home tournament at the Africa Cup. The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists advance to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Cameroon. Senegal are also in the last four.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Brahim Diaz also scored in the fifth game at this Africa Cup and laid the foundation for the Moroccans' quarter-final success. The Real Madrid striker skillfully steered a shot into the opposing goal in the 26th minute. Ismael Saibari of PSV Eindhoven made it 2-0 in Morocco's capital Rabat with just over a quarter of an hour remaining.

In the other quarter-final on Friday, Mali were eliminated by the last two representatives from the Super League remaining in the tournament. Grasshopper Abdoulaye Diaby and Lausanne's Gouassou Diakité lost 1-0 to Senegal in Tangier. The two decisive moments came in the first half: Everton's Iliman Ndiaye's goal (27') and the yellow card against Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (45').

In the semi-finals, Senegal will face Egypt or the Ivory Coast and Morocco will play Algeria or Nigeria. The last two quarter-finals will take place on Saturday.