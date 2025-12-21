Led by PSG star Achraf Hakim (2nd from right), Morocco are the top favorites at their home tournament Keystone

For the first time, the Africa Cup will take place over Christmas and New Year. Hosts and tournament favorites Morocco will open the tournament on Sunday against the Comoros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Morocco would actually have liked to have hosted the Africa Cup last summer. However, FIFA's plans to hold the Club World Cup in the USA for the first time got in the way of the North Africans. This is how the kingdom is presenting itself to football fans over the festive period.

Morocco has a lot to show. The 2030 World Cup host (together with Portugal and Spain) is inviting fans to the Africa Cup in new or renovated stadiums. The infrastructure has been spruced up, including luxury hotels. And most importantly, Morocco has been flourishing in football for several years. There have been successes at all levels, in women's football, among the juniors with the recently won U20 World Cup title and with the senior men's national team, which only failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar three years ago.

Anything less than a second Africa Cup victory since 1976 would be too little for Morocco. The pressure on national coach Walid Regragui's team is correspondingly high. They have won their last 18 games, but are not entirely free of worries. Captain Achraf Hakimi played his last serious match at the beginning of November. Since then, Africa's footballer of the year has been working on the recovery of his left ankle. Regragui assured that his star player will be ready for Sunday.

Petkovic among the favorites

Record winners Egypt with Mohamed Salah and Senegal with Sadio Mané have the best chance of spoiling the Moroccans' party. However, defending champions Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria with Victor Osimhen, who did not qualify for the upcoming World Cup, and Algeria, coached by Vladimir Petkovic, are also highly rated by the bookmakers. This will be the former Swiss national team coach's first tournament with Riyad Mahrez and Co. His squad includes Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of the French great Zinédine Zidane, and YB full-back Jaouen Hadjam.

Eight Swiss players are taking part

A total of eight players from Switzerland are in action in Morocco's stadiums. Goalie Signori Antonio from Etoile Carouge is taking part in the Africa Cup for the third time with Angola, Abdoulaye Diaby (GC) and Gaoussou Diakité (Lausanne-Sport) have been called up for Mali, Tunisia can count on Dylan Bronn (Servette) and Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), and former YB coach Gernot Rohr is counting on Mohamed Tijani (Yverdon) and Hassane Imourane (GC), among others, for outsider Benin. The best-known African Super League player is not included: Lawrence Ati Zigi failed miserably to qualify with Ghana. However, he did not play himself.