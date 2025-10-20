Yassir Zabiri of Portuguese club Famalicão scores twice to fire Morocco to the title. Keystone

Morocco caused a surprise in Chile on Sunday: the North Africans were crowned U20 World Champions for the first time thanks to a 2:0 victory over favorites Argentina in Santiago.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Striker Yassir Zabiri scored both goals for his team in the 12th and 29th minute to secure the trophy in front of around 43,000 spectators. Morocco is only the second title winner from the African continent after Ghana, who became world champions in this age group in 2009.

Morocco has already attracted attention on several occasions in the recent past. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the senior national team advanced to the semi-finals. At the Olympic Games in Paris, the Moroccan team won the bronze medal. In 2030, the country will co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Argentina, on the other hand, has participated in 18 of the 24 editions of the U20 World Cup and is the most successful country with six titles. However, the South Americans have not won the tournament since the 2007 edition in Canada.

