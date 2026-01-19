Around 20 minutes of chaos, a crazy penalty drama and a dream goal in extra time: Sadio Mané and Co. celebrate at the end - the host coach finds clear words.

Senegal win a dramatic Africa Cup final 1:0 after extra time. The game was about to be abandoned after a penalty was whistled for Morocco in stoppage time.

Senegal's players had marched into the dressing room in protest at what they saw as a wrong decision. After an interruption of around 20 minutes, Brahim Díaz then failed miserably from the spot.

"The game we had was shameful for Africa," said Morocco's coach Walid Regragui after the match. Show more

Morocco coach Walid Regragui criticized his colleague Pape Thiaw and his own player Brahim Díaz after the wild Africa Cup final. "The game we had was shameful for Africa," he said after the hosts lost 1-0 to Senegal and superstar Sadio Mané.

Díaz had miserably missed a penalty in stoppage time. His panenka - a lob into the middle - was easy pickings for Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Before the Real Madrid attacker took the penalty, there had been almost 20 minutes of intense debate. Senegal's players even marched into the dressing room in protest at what they saw as a wrong decision - apparently at the behest of coach Thiaw. There was a brief threat of abandonment.

"What Pape did tonight is not a credit to Africa. He is now a champion of Africa, so he can say what he wants, but they interrupted the game for more than ten minutes," criticized Regragui. "That's no excuse for the way Brahim shot. He shot like that and we have to answer for it. We have to look forward and accept that he missed."

Whistles and applause at the award for Díaz

When Díaz was presented with the golden boot as the tournament's top goalscorer by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the award was accompanied by a mixture of whistles and applause. Díaz appeared visibly dejected.

Gianni Infantino comforts the tragic hero. Keystone

"We were all very, very speechless, stunned," said former Bundesliga professional Michél Dinzey as a TV expert on Sportdigital about the dramatic development after 90 minutes. Dinzey went on to say that he felt incredibly sorry for Díaz, who was substituted in extra time and sadly watched the rest of the game from the bench. He had disappointed an entire country. But: "You don't score a penalty like that."

Controversial refereeing decisions lead to riots

The tumultuous scenes were triggered by a duel between Díaz and Senegal's El Hadji Malick Diouf. After a slight hold in the penalty area, Díaz energetically demanded a penalty. Amid loud protests from the Senegalese, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo from the Democratic Republic of Congo watched the scene again on the TV screen - and pointed to the spot after the VAR decision.

The drama then took its course: Senegal's players and coaches raged, and coach Thiaw even ordered his players into the dressing room after long and heated debates. They did not stay there for long. Ex-Munich player Mané was the first to call on his team-mates to return to the pitch. When Díaz was finally allowed on, he opted for a lob into the center of the goal. Goalkeeper Mendy stood still and held onto the ball effortlessly.

Not the only controversial scene

Mané & Co. were also frustrated because the referee had disallowed a goal from a corner kick shortly before the penalty kick scene due to a foul on Hakimi - also an extremely controversial decision.

In extra time, with good chances on both sides, the Senegalese looked a tad better physically and mentally. After Gueye's dream goal, who hit the ball perfectly as it fell, the Senegalese defended passionately. Bono's strong save prevented the 2:0 - at the end of a memorable final, it didn't matter. Senegal were crowned champions of Africa for the second time since 2022.

There was a huge party in Senegal's capital Dakar immediately afterwards. People set off fireworks, thousands took to the streets and celebrated with horn concerts. Senegal's president declared January 19 a public holiday, and schools and offices are to remain closed today so that people can celebrate.