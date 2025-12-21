  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Morocco win opening match of the Africa Cup

SDA

21.12.2025 - 23:04

Real striker Brahim Diaz puts Morocco on course with his opening goal
Real striker Brahim Diaz puts Morocco on course with his opening goal
Keystone

Hosts Morocco start the Africa Cup with a lackluster victory.

Keystone-SDA

21.12.2025, 23:04

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists won the opening match in Rabat against the underdogs from the Comoros 2:0. Real Madrid striker Brahim Diaz scored in the 55th minute to give his side the lead, and ten minutes later substitute Ayoub El Kaabi scored the spectacular final goal with a bicycle kick.

The co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup are among the big title favorites at their home tournament. Fans are expecting the country's second triumph at the continental championship after their first victory in 1976, but Morocco will have to improve over the course of the tournament. Against the team from the Indian Ocean archipelago, coach Walid Regragui's team only showed itself to be ready for the title in a few moments.

