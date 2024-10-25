Abdelaziz Barrada died at the age of 35. dpa

Trained in Paris, professional in Marseille: Abdelaziz Barrada also played almost 30 times for Morocco. Now the ex-professional has died.

dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Abdelaziz Barrada has died of a heart attack at the age of 35, reports "L'Équipe".

Barrada ended his professional career in 2021. During his playing days, he was under contract with Olmypique Marseille and PSG, among others.

There will be a minute's silence before kick-off of the match between Marseille and Paris on Sunday evening (20:45). Show more

Moroccan former international Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35. This was announced by his former clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille.

The French sports daily "L'Équipe", among others, reported that Barrada had succumbed to a heart attack. There will be a minute's silence on Sunday evening (20:45) before kick-off of the match between Marseille and Paris.

Playing at the Olympics

The midfielder made 28 international appearances for Morocco and played at the 2013 Africa Cup and the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Barrada had already ended his career in 2021.

The French-born attacking player comes from the youth ranks of PSG and gained a foothold as a professional at FC Getafe in Spain. During his career, he played for Marseille as well as clubs in Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Videos from the department

dpa