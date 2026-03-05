Walid Regragui led Morocco to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals Keystone

Three months before the start of the World Cup, Walid Regragui has resigned as Morocco's national coach.

The 50-year-old had led the Moroccans to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, the first African team to do so.

At the beginning of the year, Regragui and his team missed out on the expected victory at the Africa Cup in their own country with a spectacular defeat against Senegal in the final. He had already spoken about a possible retirement after the tournament.

According to media reports, the current U20 national coach Mohamed Ouahbi is to succeed Regragui. Morocco will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in Group C at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.