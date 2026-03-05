  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Three months before the World Cup Morocco's national coach resigns

SDA

5.3.2026 - 23:13

Walid Regragui led Morocco to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals
Walid Regragui led Morocco to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals
Keystone

Three months before the start of the World Cup, Walid Regragui has resigned as Morocco's national coach.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2026, 23:13

05.03.2026, 23:32

The 50-year-old had led the Moroccans to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, the first African team to do so.

At the beginning of the year, Regragui and his team missed out on the expected victory at the Africa Cup in their own country with a spectacular defeat against Senegal in the final. He had already spoken about a possible retirement after the tournament.

According to media reports, the current U20 national coach Mohamed Ouahbi is to succeed Regragui. Morocco will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in Group C at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

More from the department

Bankruptcy in the basement duel. Tottenham fall deeper and deeper into crisis

Bankruptcy in the basement duelTottenham fall deeper and deeper into crisis

Thun - St. Gallen 2:2. Witzig saves St. Gallen a point

Thun - St. Gallen 2:2Witzig saves St. Gallen a point

Basel - GC 1:0. FCB once again wins to zero

Basel - GC 1:0FCB once again wins to zero