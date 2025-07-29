Tournament director Doris Keller draws a positive balance of the European Championships Keystone

As tournament director, Doris Keller was the face of the European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland. Now the well-traveled Bernese can move back into the background.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For more than two years, Doris Keller was the tournament director of the European Women's Championship in Switzerland and was called upon at all possible levels. Now the Bernese can take stock. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, Keller talks about challenges, more flexible stadium architecture - and an all-round happy national coach Pia Sundhage.

Doris Keller, after just under four weeks, the European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland is over. How does the tournament director sum it up?

"Very positive. We have achieved a great deal with this European Championship. We set a record with over 650,000 fans in the stadiums. Most of the expectations we had before this tournament were clearly exceeded."

Was there a personal highlight for you?

"The highlight for me was the first-class football we saw in the stadiums. And also the performance of the Swiss women."

The Swiss national team reached the knockout phase of a European Championship for the first time in its history. To what extent is the success of the host country important for the success of a tournament?

"The Swiss team's progress certainly helped to spark euphoria in the country. The Swiss prepared very well for this tournament, even if the results didn't necessarily suggest that. That's why I'm pleased that they managed to have a good tournament. Pia Sundhage, the national coach, just texted me and told me how she was always being approached on her way to Sweden for the vacations and that we had experienced the best European Championship in history. 'Well done, Switzerland,' she wrote. I'm very pleased to experience this appreciation."

Around half of the fans in the stadiums were women. During the tournament, the problem of long queues forming in front of the women's toilets came up time and again. Did you underestimate this situation?

"No. The stadiums weren't built for that. We knew that there would be more female fans at this tournament than at a men's tournament, where the proportion of women was around 20% at the last European Championship in Germany. The fact that it would be 50% came as a surprise to us in the OC, but we tried to make adjustments and find solutions. It didn't always work out, but I believe that in the long term, stadiums need to be built more flexibly so that adjustments can be made more easily - depending on the audience."

Despite record interest, there was a deficit of around 25 million francs. Doesn't that hurt you?

"This tournament was an investment project for UEFA. Above all, there is also a deficit due to the prize money, which was higher than ever at this tournament. However, the deficit is borne entirely by UEFA. Of course, a tournament like this has to be profitable in the long term. But the direction is very positive. We are already much more profitable than before. We now have partners who have invested in women's football for the first time. That's why it will be important to convince them to continue investing. I can well imagine that the next European Championship in four years' time will end up with a balanced balance sheet."

97% of the tickets for this tournament have been sold. You could get into the stadiums for just 25 francs. Given the deficit, should you have set the prices higher?

"Our aim from the outset was to get people into the stadiums. A family of four should be able to go to the stadium for 100 francs. We succeeded in doing that. The whole thing has to grow organically."

You have traveled a lot in your professional life and have lived in South America, China and India, among other places. As Tournament Director, you have now been virtually tied to Switzerland for two years. Are you now heading out into the big, wide world again?

"(laughs) First of all, we're going to do a detailed debriefing of this tournament. After that I'll recover for a while, because it's been an exhausting time over the last two years. But I'm sure I'll find an exciting job again, no matter where."