Return to his homeland is official Mourinho becomes new coach at Benfica Lisbon

SDA

18.9.2025 - 17:05

Back in his native Portugal after a long time away: José Mourinho is the new coach of Benfica Lisbon
Keystone

As expected, José Mourinho is the new coach of Benfica Lisbon. The star coach is thus returning to his Portuguese homeland after more than 20 years.

Keystone-SDA

18.09.2025, 17:05

18.09.2025, 17:22

José Mourinho is returning to Portugal after more than 20 years abroad and is set to lead Benfica Lisbon to new titles. The "Special One" signed a contract with the Portuguese record champions until the summer of 2027, as Benfica announced. The club had previously parted ways with previous coach Bruno Lage during the night following the embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Karabakh Agdam in the Champions League.

According to media reports, Mourinho had already given his approval in the hours that followed. He finally landed in Lisbon early on Wednesday evening to sign the contract. For the 62-year-old, it is a return to an old haunt. He coached Benfica for a short time back in 2000.

"I have a greater hunger than I had 25 years ago," said Mourinho at his first press conference in Lisbon. Most recently, Mourinho worked for Fenerbahce Istanbul. After failing in the play-offs for the top flight against Benfica of all teams, the Turkish club recently released him. The title collector is now set to lead Benfica to their first championship since 2023.

