The Champions League match between Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid was pure spectacle. Thanks to a last-second goal, the Portuguese side save themselves for the play-offs - despite coach José Mourinho being in the dark until shortly before the end.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With some distance to the wild final minutes and the decisive goal with a header from goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin, José Mourinho was as cool as ever. "We knew we could do it. We knew the big guy could do it," the Portuguese told CBS after Benfica Lisbon's 4-2 win over his former employers. It was this final goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time that made the difference, which was enough to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Not everyone on the pitch realized that another goal was needed. Trubin intercepted a ball in the sixth minute of stoppage time and played for time to secure the win. But shortly afterwards there was a signal from the angry players' and supporters' bench, allowing the Ukrainian to advance into the opposition penalty area during a final set-piece situation.

It was only then that Mourinho seemed to realize that 3:2 would not be enough to progress. Trubin headed the ball into the net from a free-kick taken by Norway's Fredrik Aursnes. The fact that Real's Asencio and Rodrygo were sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second caution was a minor matter.

Confusion due to misinformation

Mourinho described his change of heart and the instruction to send Trubin up front as follows: "When I made the last changes, I was told we were through. A few seconds later, however, I found out that we still needed a goal." This fourth goal allowed Lisbon to climb past Olympique Marseille into 24th place, a position that just about qualifies them for the play-offs.

There were crazy scenes at the Estadio da Luz after the goal. Players and supporters fell over Trubin in ecstasy. The Ukrainian spoke afterwards of "a crazy moment. Of course, I'm not used to scoring goals. That was the first time". He wrote on Instagram that night: "Sometimes football brings us more than we could ever expect."

Another duel between Benfica and Real?

The defeat meant that Real missed out on qualifying directly for the round of 16. The Spaniards slipped out of the top eight and will therefore also have to go through the play-offs. The fact that they have slipped down to ninth place adds to the tension, especially as the Whites could once again face Benfica in the battle for a place in the round of 16.

The draw on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon will bring clarity. Real could also face the sensational team Bodö/Glimt from Norway, while Benfica could face Inter Milan with goalkeeper Yann Sommer and defender Manuel Akanji.