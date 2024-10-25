José Mourinho sees the red card in the match against his former club Manchester United. Fenerbahçe draw 1-1 against the English record champions - but star coach Mourinho is still furious after the game.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Europa League clash between Fenerbahce Istanbul and Manchester United ends 1-1.

José Mourinho, who was coach of ManUtd between 2016 and 2018, is shown a red card for complaining too loudly to the referee.

After the game, Mourinho mocks referee Clement Turpin: "I have to congratulate him because his peripheral vision is absolutely incredible." Show more

For José Mourinho, the clash with his former club Manchester United ended in the stands after a red card. The Portuguese was visibly angry at his club Fenerbahçe Istanbul's 1-1 draw against the Red Devils after a penalty was not awarded in the second half and was sent off by French referee Clement Turpin.

Referee Clement Turpin sends José Mourinho to the stands. Keystone

Asked about the scene by a reporter after the game, the 61-year-old gave free rein to his thoughts. "The referee told me something unbelievable. He said that he saw the penalty scene and my behavior on the touchline at the same time. I have to congratulate him because this peripheral vision is absolutely incredible. That's why he's one of the best referees in the world," said Mourinho with a sarcastic undertone.

No more desire for UEFA competitions?

The head coach seems to believe that the referees have it in for him. When asked at the press conference whether he was surprised by the sending off, Mourinho quips: "The best thing I could do would be to move to a small club that doesn't play in UEFA competitions. So if a club in England from the bottom half of the table needs a new coach in two years' time - I'm ready!"

At least his Turks secured a point against ManUtd thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri. The English side had taken the lead in the first half through Christian Eriksen.

However, Mourinho is anything but satisfied with the 1-1 draw. "They won a point against us, not us against them. We played unbelievably. If we play like that in the Turkish league, we'll destroy everything." Fenerbahce are currently eight points behind rivals Galatasaray in the Süper Lig.

Things are going better in the Europa League. Fener have five points after three games, while Manchester United have just three points after three draws. Mourinho won the Europa League with the English record champions in 2017.