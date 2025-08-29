  1. Residential Customers
After missing out on Champions League qualification Mourinho no longer coach at Fenerbahce

SDA

29.8.2025 - 10:27

Keystone

Keystone-SDA

29.08.2025, 10:27

29.08.2025, 10:41

Two days after the 1-0 defeat in the Champions League play-offs against Benfica Lisbon, the Turkish top-flight club ended its collaboration with the 62-year-old Portuguese. "We are parting ways with José Mourinho," the Istanbul club announced on Friday.

Mourinho took over the post in June 2024. Since then, the two-time Champions League winner has failed to bring Fenerbahce closer to the national top and a 20th league title. The club has now been waiting eleven years for this.

Mourinho has also made a few gaffes during his time in the Bosphorus. In April, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan coach grabbed Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk in the face after losing a derby in the Turkish Cup. Two months earlier, he had already received a four-match ban and a fine for accusing the fourth official and indirectly all Turkish referees of favoring Fenerbahce's city rivals Galatasaray after a league match against Galatasaray.

