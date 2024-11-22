Ronaldo has scored 68 goals in 79 competitive games for Al-Nassr. imago

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires next summer. A reason for Fenerbahçe Istanbul and coach José Mourinho to enquire about the striker's services.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a Turkish media report, Fenerbahçe Istanbul are negotiating with Al-Nassr over the possible transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coach José Mourinho is said to have asked Ronaldo himself whether a move to Turkey would be an option for him.

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires in June 2025. The Saudi Arabian club is said to still be willing to hold talks. Show more

Cristiano Ronaldo retired from European club football almost two years ago and moved to Saudi Arabia in January 2023. Since then, Ronaldo has played 79 competitive matches for Al-Nassr, scoring 68 goals.

How many more games and goals will Ronaldo score in the desert state? It all depends on whether Fenerbahçe Istanbul's flirtation with the striker ends in a partnership.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing, Mourinho inquires

As the Turkish portal "Fotomaç" reports, Fenerbahçe is in negotiations with Al-Nassr. In addition, sporting director Mario Branco, who like Ronaldo is also Portuguese, is said to have already made contact with the 39-year-old's manager.

Another of Ronaldo's compatriots is on the touchline at the Turkish top-flight club, who is said to have called the player himself immediately. According to the article, José Mourinho asked his former Real Madrid protégé whether he would be interested in a move to Turkey. It is not yet known how Ronaldo will react to the charm offensive.

Fenerbahçe fans launch campaign

The euphoria among Fenerbahçe supporters is huge anyway. Numerous fans shared posts on social media under the title "Come to Fenerbahçe".

It will probably soon become clear whether Ronaldo wants a transfer at all or prefers to stay in Saudi Arabia. However, Al-Nassr is said to be willing to discuss a Ronaldo transfer. The top earner's contract expires next summer.

