The cult coach Werner Lorant is dead. Picture: Frank Mächler/dpa

Werner Lorant once made history with the "Löwen". He truly earned his nickname "Beinhart". Farewell to an original.

Werner Lorant spent his retirement in Waging am See. He lived in a vacation apartment above the reception of the local campsite with his girlfriend Brigitte and his dog Jackson.

The TSV 1860 Munich coaching legend, who had earned the nickname "Beinhart" ("tough as nails") for his toughness towards opponents, teammates and himself, was still coaching children at the five-star facility during the summer months at the local football school together with former national team player Dieter Eckstein.

Lorant, the trained painter and decorator

It was a long journey from Welver in the district of Soest, where he was born, to a campsite with a view of the Chiemgau Alps, where he had been living since 2013. Lorant, who died on Easter Sunday in a hospital in Wasserburg am Inn at the age of 76, was the eldest of seven children.

He had trained as a painter and decorator, but his talent as a professional footballer became apparent early on. A relentless defensive player, he played for Borussia Dortmund, Rot-Weiss Essen and Eintracht Frankfurt, among others. Lorant once grabbed his opponent Jupp Kapellmann so hard in the privates that the international had to go to hospital.

The man with the strong hairstyle

Taking it and, above all, dishing it out - Lorant, who was often choleric on the touchline, was also a coach. At the side of then president Karl-Heinz Wildmoser, the man with the white high-voltage hairstyle led the "Lions" from July 1992 onwards from the 3rd division almost all the way to the Champions League.

Lorant celebrated his greatest success in the 1999/2000 season, when TSV won two derbies against FC Bayern and finished fourth in the table to qualify for the Champions League. "I only make changes when someone breaks a leg," the hot-blooded coach once said, formulating his questionable secret to success.

Werner Lorant (l) was a brand in his own right as a coach. Picture: Matzerath_Fabian_/dpa

In October 2001, Lorant was forced to leave TSV 1860 and was dismissed by Wildmoser in a dispute. "It was annoying with Werner, he was a very demanding person," Wildmoser, who died in 2010, once admitted.

Lorant and Wildmoser: once a male friendship

The two had been friends for years. "He only cares about his shitty Allianz Arena. To play in it, you need a team that can win," said Lorant against Wildmoser's plans at the time, who nevertheless refused to be deterred from building a stadium with rivals FC Bayern.

After stops in Turkey, South Korea, China and Iran, Lorant ended up in Waging am See. The owner of the facility, a "Löwen" fan, offered him accommodation.

"They get everything blown up their asses"

However, he could hardly do anything with today's generation of players. "Many of them lack the right attitude to become even better," criticized Lorant, who also repeatedly commented on the events at his "Löwen". On top of that, many professionals are not independent. "Most of them can't even find a place to live themselves," he scoffed. "They get everything blown up their asses."

Lorant once had to work for everything. At a meeting in Waging, he had claimed that he would be 100 years old: "I know that." It didn't come to that. But the "Löwen" family will remember him. How could it be otherwise? "He has left a deep mark on TSV 1860 Munich. Our condolences go to his family. Rest in peace!", said the club close to his heart.