There has been speculation for some time about a transfer of Mohamed Salah to Turkey. Egypt's star striker has now arrived there

A transfer of star Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to the top Turkish club Trabzonspor is drawing ever closer. The longtime Liverpool FC forward arrived at Istanbul Airport today, as previously announced by the club, as shown in photos on the X platform. Salah was already seen there wearing a Trabzonspor jersey; the club had confirmed transfer negotiations on Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of fans welcomed Salah at the airport. “Trabzonspor, are you ready? I can hear you. See you soon,” the forward said in a video released by the former champions from the city of Trabzon on the Black Sea.

There has been speculation for some time now about the signing of Salah, who suffered a most unfortunate elimination with Egypt’s national team at the World Cup. In the Round of 16 against Argentina—which would go on to reach the final—Egypt squandered a 2-0 lead in the closing minutes and ultimately lost 2-3. The Egyptians had taken issue with the referee’s performance and a call made immediately before the decisive goal.