FC Winterthur lose a hard-fought match against Sion 3-2 and must continue to wait for their first win of the season. FCW coach Uli Forte blames the referee team for the defeat.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 3-2 defeat against Sion, Winterthur coach Uli Forte lets off steam at blue Sport and criticizes the VAR.

It's not the first time that Forte has been unhappy with the referees' performance. In his view, there is no clear line with the Swiss referees: "It just doesn't work."

Last season, Forte was banned by the league for his criticism of referees. Now he is probably facing another ban. Show more

It was the scene from the 27th minute that really upset Uli Forte. "We were well in the game, then we score the goal to make it 2:1," the Winti coach told blue Sport after the match. But the goal was disallowed because a foul by a Winterthur player had preceded the goal. Forte is angry and says that there was a similar scene in the game between Zurich and Servette on Saturday, in which the whistle was not blown(more on this here).

Forte's criticism is aimed directly at Nico Gianforte, who called in from the VAR room in Volketswil and told referee Mirel Turkes to take another look at the scene: "Mr. Gianforte has once again blown the whistle on our game! That's simply not on. You have to have a line."

If the scene at the Letzigrund on Saturday is allowed to stand, the Winterthur coach believes that the whistle should not be blown on Sunday at the Schützenwiese either. "Mr. Wermelinger (head referee, editor's note) needs to go over the books again with his people. That's simply not on! We struggle all week and end up with no points. We'll start like we did last season."

Forte risks another ban

Back in February, Forte got terribly upset with the referees on blue Sport and even sensed a conspiracy against his team ("If the league wants us to be out of the Super League, then they simply have to say so!"). Forte was suspended for two games for his criticism. It is now possible that new proceedings will be initiated against the 51-year-old.

"Do I have to start collecting bans again to make it work again?" was the Winti coach's rhetorical question. "That's simply not possible!" His team was "shocked" when the 2:1 goal was disallowed, he says. It was "logical" that this scene cost FCW the victory.

In the end, Sion prevailed 3:2. As a result, Winterthur still have to wait for their first win after their sixth league game. However, Uli Forte does not have to fear for his job. Sporting director Oliver Kaiser said during the half-time break when asked about the coaching situation by blue Sport: "That's not an issue for us at all. We know where we come from and where we belong."