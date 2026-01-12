Head of Sport Roger Stilz is more than satisfied with the training camp in Spain and reveals to blue Sport the ambitions of second-placed FC St.Gallen going into 2026.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport visits FC St.Gallen at the training camp in the south of Spain.

FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz is more than satisfied after the intensive sessions. He talks about the signing of German defender Colin Kleine-Bekel, possible further transfers and the goals for the season. Show more

Half of Europe is in training camp in Marbella, FC St.Gallen has opted for a remote hotel near Cadiz. "That was a conscious decision, we really wanted our peace and quiet," says Head of Sport Roger Stilz, "and we got it".

His verdict on the hotel, food and training ground is entirely positive. The team from eastern Switzerland have also been spared any serious injuries so far. "Apart from two or three injuries, we have come through the training camp well."

Despite ideal preparation, second place in the league and a cup quarter-final against FC Basel, the Eastern Swiss team's season goals were not adjusted upwards at the turn of the year. Stilz: "We don't want to get down on ourselves, but our goal for the season is still the same as at the start of the season, which is to finish in the top six. And of course we want to beat FCB at home in the cup. We have to play courageously, then we can beat anyone."

FCSG start again on January 17 away at bottom club Winterthur.

You might also be interested in this