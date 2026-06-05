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Goalie von Allmen and header monster Zenhäusern Mr. Yakin, these ski stars would be keen on the World Cup

Sandro Zappella

5.6.2026

At the height of summer, many Swiss-Ski stars will also be keeping a close eye on the upcoming World Cup. At blue News, they reveal which position they themselves would cut the best figure in.

05.06.2026, 07:51

05.06.2026, 07:57

The World Cup will take place in North America from June 11 to July 19. The stars of Swiss-Ski are also very interested. Olympic ski jumping medal winner Gregor Deschwanden is looking forward to "barbecuing and watching the match", while slalom specialist Ramon Zenhäusern thinks public viewing is "still great." Delia Durrer also likes to be "carried away by the atmosphere".

blue News also asked the ski stars in which position they would be most likely to be used if Murat Yakin were called up for the World Championships. Triple Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen sees himself most likely as a goalie, double-meter Ramon Zenhhäusern as a right winger due to his header strength and Deschwanden would be best on the bench, according to his own statement.

Watch the video above to find out what the winter sportsmen and women think Switzerland is capable of at the major event and who they see as the tournament favorites.

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