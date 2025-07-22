16 goals in the last season, new to the Servette squad - and challenged right from the start against YB: New signing Samuel Mráz wants to prove himself in Geneva. His coach Thomas Häberli has high hopes for the new signing.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you It's finally starting again. The Super League starts on Friday, July 25. The match between FC Zurich and FC Sion can be watched on free TV on blue Zoom from 8pm.

For Servette, the new season starts today, Tuesday, with the first leg of the 2nd round of the Champions League qualifiers against Viktoria Pilsen.

New signing Samuel Mráz talks to blue Sport about his role in Geneva. Coach Thomas Häberli has high hopes for the new striker. Show more

At Servette, Samuel Mráz should provide the necessary goals. "We've lost three strikers," explains coach Thomas Häberli. The 28-year-old comes from Poland from the club Motor Lublin, where his contract had expired. At the training camp in Crans-Montana, the new signing and his manager spoke to blue Sport.

"I was in contact with the coach at the end of last season. He introduced me to the club and the team's philosophy. That impressed me. That's why I decided to come here," says Mráz. "He's motivated, that's why he signed here," says Häberli.

Last season, the club did a really good job, Mráz is impressed. The Grenats finished second in the championship and are playing in the Champions League qualifiers. Servette will face Viktoria Pilsen in the 2nd round this Tuesday. Probably one of the reasons why Mráz opted for Servette. The club, the coach and the team have great ambitions for the season, he explains.

Häberli on the goals: "We want to play up front. We are Servette, but we also have to be realistic." The 51-year-old hopes that further reinforcements will come in: "We'll see what else we can do to bring in some experience. We are still a little thin on the ground in certain positions."

It is no longer René Weiler (new coach at D.C. United) who is responsible for transfer policy in Geneva, but a sports commission. "That's football. You come, you go. It was clear that there would be a parting of the ways. For me, it was already a bit foreseeable at the end of the season that something wouldn't work out," says Häberli, adding: "I had a great year with him."

Mráz should also have a great year in Geneva. The Slovakian newcomer wants to put himself fully at the service of the team. His task is simple: "I have to try to help the team with goals and assists. That's my priority," says the center forward. "We're hoping for a lot of goals from him," says Häberli.

Classic penalty area striker

In the Polish Ekstraklasa last season, this worked out excellently. Mráz scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 games for Motor Lublin. "It went well for me personally." Thanks to his performances, he was also called up for the Slovakian national team again, having previously mostly been left out.

The basis for his strong performances was the "great confidence" he felt in the team, the club and the national team. "For a player, for a striker, that's the most important thing," emphasizes Mráz.

His recipe for success as an attacker: "I try to find a good space in the penalty area and always be ready. And then finish the move as easily as possible."

His path has already taken him to Italy, Cyprus and Poland. "It was always an opportunity to play in different leagues." Now the Slovakian wants to show that he can also prove his qualities in the Super League. Preferably in the opening game in Bern next Saturday against YB.