Switzerland set another exclamation mark at home against Sweden with a 4:1 win. They are ready for the World Cup, even if the ticket is still a long way off.
Once again in this World Cup qualifier, Murat Yakin was able to go to the TV interview satisfied. In the third and final home game of this World Cup qualifier, his team once again showed tactical maturity, solidarity and, all in all, impressive composure. "We fought hard and scored goals at the right time," said Yakin, analyzing the second half against the Swedes.
In the first 45 minutes, the Swiss made an unusual number of technical errors. Then they changed one or two things, said Breel Embolo. "In the end, we reached our level." This level, which Switzerland are now bringing to the pitch with impressive consistency, has led to a series of impressive results in recent weeks with many goals of their own and only one goal conceded, that by Benjamin Nygren on Saturday at the Stade de Genève.
The only downer on Saturday evening at the football festival in Geneva was the result from Ljubljana. The astonishing Kosovars prevented Switzerland's participation in the World Cup from being officially confirmed with their 2-0 win in Slovenia. Although there were exuberant celebrations after the victory, the Swiss players showed a certain restraint. In an interview with SRF, the veterans Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka, who won the U17 World Cup with Switzerland in Nigeria exactly 16 years ago, did not try to sell the World Cup qualification as a certainty just yet.
"Kosovo have to win 6-0 against us, but you can't take it too lightly," said captain Xhaka before Tuesday's match in Pristina, after expressing his respect for Kosovo's performance in this group. But none of the Swiss team or fans have any real doubts: Switzerland's sixth consecutive appearance in the World Cup will be confirmed on Tuesday. Then the trip across the Atlantic can be officially planned - and in view of the Swiss' performances since this summer, with much anticipation.