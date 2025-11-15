Much joy, but still no Swiss World Cup ticket - Gallery Breel Embolo was in an exuberant mood after the next clear home win in this World Cup qualifier Image: Keystone Captain Granit Xhaka was also in high spirits Image: Keystone Geneva's Johan Manzambi scored the final goal to make it 4-1 Image: Keystone The fans at the Stade de Genève got their money's worth Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel received special praise from Murat Yakin: he kept us in the game in the first half Image: Keystone The Swedes were better than they had been in this disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign, but remained winless in their fifth game and will now go into the play-offs Image: Keystone Much joy, but still no Swiss World Cup ticket - Gallery Breel Embolo was in an exuberant mood after the next clear home win in this World Cup qualifier Image: Keystone Captain Granit Xhaka was also in high spirits Image: Keystone Geneva's Johan Manzambi scored the final goal to make it 4-1 Image: Keystone The fans at the Stade de Genève got their money's worth Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel received special praise from Murat Yakin: he kept us in the game in the first half Image: Keystone The Swedes were better than they had been in this disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign, but remained winless in their fifth game and will now go into the play-offs Image: Keystone

Switzerland set another exclamation mark at home against Sweden with a 4:1 win. They are ready for the World Cup, even if the ticket is still a long way off.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Once again in this World Cup qualifier, Murat Yakin was able to go to the TV interview satisfied. In the third and final home game of this World Cup qualifier, his team once again showed tactical maturity, solidarity and, all in all, impressive composure. "We fought hard and scored goals at the right time," said Yakin, analyzing the second half against the Swedes.

In the first 45 minutes, the Swiss made an unusual number of technical errors. Then they changed one or two things, said Breel Embolo. "In the end, we reached our level." This level, which Switzerland are now bringing to the pitch with impressive consistency, has led to a series of impressive results in recent weeks with many goals of their own and only one goal conceded, that by Benjamin Nygren on Saturday at the Stade de Genève.

The only downer on Saturday evening at the football festival in Geneva was the result from Ljubljana. The astonishing Kosovars prevented Switzerland's participation in the World Cup from being officially confirmed with their 2-0 win in Slovenia. Although there were exuberant celebrations after the victory, the Swiss players showed a certain restraint. In an interview with SRF, the veterans Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka, who won the U17 World Cup with Switzerland in Nigeria exactly 16 years ago, did not try to sell the World Cup qualification as a certainty just yet.

"Kosovo have to win 6-0 against us, but you can't take it too lightly," said captain Xhaka before Tuesday's match in Pristina, after expressing his respect for Kosovo's performance in this group. But none of the Swiss team or fans have any real doubts: Switzerland's sixth consecutive appearance in the World Cup will be confirmed on Tuesday. Then the trip across the Atlantic can be officially planned - and in view of the Swiss' performances since this summer, with much anticipation.