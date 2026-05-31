Successful PSG coach Luis Enrique and the Champions League trophy Keystone

After PSG's latest Champions League triumph, successful coach Luis Enrique is showered with praise. Meanwhile, Arsenal are licking their wounds after their failure in the penalty shoot-out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just as Real Madrid once did, Paris Saint-Germain repeated their Champions League success the very next year. Coach Luis Enrique played a big part in this historic success. Since the summer of 2023, the Spaniard, who had already led FC Barcelona to Champions League triumph in 2015, has been shaping one of the best teams in the world according to the credo "team spirit instead of star allure".

Immediately after Enrique's arrival in Paris, two absolute superstars, Lionel Messi and Neymar, left the club and the new strong man on the touchline heralded a much-needed change of direction at PSG. The former world-class midfielder no longer relied on the old strategy of the Qatari financiers of simply signing big names, but instead placed more trust in young, up-and-coming talent.

The new direction proved to be a hit. After Luis Enrique narrowly failed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first season with PSG, Kylian Mbappé was the next international star to leave Paris. Since then, the French serial champions have also reaped the rewards of their upheaval in the Champions League. After the rather surprising title premiere a year ago, the Parisians have impressively confirmed this season that their place on the throne of European club football is no coincidence.

Hakimi: "We are a family"

The successful coach has received a lot of recognition in the media for his work. "Luis Enrique III crowns himself with PSG. Three Champions League titles confirm him as one of the greatest coaches in history and currently the best," wrote Mundo Deportivo, for example. "Marca" had the PSG coach "promoted to Olympus" and "Sport" even called for "a statue in Paris" for him.

There was also high praise from the team itself. Full-back Achraf Hakimi praised his coach to DAZN: "We follow him, we trust him. Since day one, he has shown us that the team is more important than the individual player. We're not just a team, we're a family. We get on very well on and off the pitch."

A bright future

Enrique himself highlighted the second triumph as particularly emotional: "It's a mixture of excitement, tiredness, everything. But it's the best moment of the season. We are champions again, for the second time in a row. It's incredible." When asked whether he would win a third Champions League title with PSG next year, the 56-year-old replied with a laugh: "I hope so".

A look at the age structure of the squad should not give him any cause for concern. Key players such as Joao Neves, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué are all in their mid-20s at the most, while world footballer Ousmane Dembélé celebrated his 29th birthday in mid-May. This team could play in this composition for many years to come - and Enrique could shape an entire era.

Arsenal are struggling

Arsenal's opponents in the final were naturally in a different mood after their first defeat in the 15th game of this Champions League campaign. "Of course I'm devastated," said Declan Rice in an interview with TNT Sports, after his team lost their nerve despite taking an early lead and holding a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot for a long time, resulting in a bitter defeat in the final, just like in 2006 against FC Barcelona after taking the lead themselves.

"It's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties. We have to try to take away how far we've come as a team. It's been an incredible season, our 63rd game today. We've given absolutely everything up to this point. In the end, it's like a lottery in a penalty shootout. Even the best teams have lost there. We win together and we lose together," emphasized the midfielder, who finished the game as captain.

Backing for penalty missers

Goalkeeper David Raya saved Nuno Mendes' penalty, but at the other end two of Arsenal's five shooters, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel, missed their penalties. Rice, however, was fully behind his team-mates. "Missing a penalty in a Champions League final is anything but pleasant. But we're behind them and support them. That's part of football."

Rice also emphasized the importance of the two for the team: "We certainly wouldn't have won the Premier League without them." At the same time, he congratulated Paris Saint-Germain and looked to the future in the bitter hour: "This is a great team with an excellent coach and great players. The club has experienced many disappointments over the years and now its time has come. We will keep working, keep pushing and try to achieve something big ourselves."

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