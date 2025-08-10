  1. Residential Customers
Sohm scores on Fiorentina debut Much praise for Jashari after Milan debut: "He will inspire the fans"

Jan Arnet

10.8.2025

Ardon Jashari plays in a Milan shirt for the first time.
Ardon Jashari plays in a Milan shirt for the first time.
imago

Ardon Jashari makes his first appearance in a Milan shirt on Saturday - and impresses. Simon Sohm also makes a successful debut for his new employer. Granit Xhaka is once again captain at Sunderland.

10.08.2025, 09:59

10.08.2025, 10:01

Shortly before the start of the season in the top European leagues, the teams are testing once again. Several Swiss national team players make their debuts for their new club.

Ardon Jashari, for example, makes his first appearance for AC Milan. In the 1:1 draw against Leeds United (with Isaac Schmidt), the 23-year-old was immediately in the starting eleven and was allowed to play for 60 minutes. Jashari impressed, with the "Gazzetta dello Sport" giving him a rating of 7 out of 10 - no other Milan player received a better score.

"A debut you won't forget in a hurry," says the newspaper. "If the first impression is right, he will delight the fans." Noah Okafor is allowed to play through for Milan, but fails to score.

Modric as a mentor?. What awaits Nati star Ardon Jashari in Milan

Modric as a mentor?What awaits Nati star Ardon Jashari in Milan

Simon Sohm can also inspire the Fiorentina fans on his debut. The 24-year-old, who moved to Florence from Parma, was in the right place after just a few minutes of the test against Manchester United when he headed in a corner kick to make it 1-0. The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes, with ManUtd winning the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

Dan Ndoye still has to wait for his first goal with his new employer. In the third test match for Nottingham, Ndoye was in the starting eleven for the third time, but as previously against Birmingham (0:1) and Fiorentina (0:0), the Englishman also failed to score against Saudi club Al-Qadsiah. The game ended 0-0.

Xhaka captain again - Muheim with own goal

Granit Xhaka makes his second appearance for his new club. And as on his debut for Sunderland, the national team captain also wore the armband against Augsburg. Sunderland win the game 1-0 and seem ready for the start of the season. Next weekend, the Premier League newcomers play their first competitive match against West Ham.

Ex-FCB professional Leon Avdullahu scores in his second appearance for Hoffenheim in an 8-0 win against FC Metz. Avdullahu impressed in midfield and was substituted after 62 minutes with the score at 6-0.

Miro Muheim had less success, scoring into his own goal in HSV's 2-0 defeat against Mallorca. Bologna face Stuttgart in a Swiss clash. Remo Freuler's Italians prevail against Luca Jaquez' Stuttgart.

