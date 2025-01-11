The Grasshoppers start the new year with a training camp in Sotogrande in the south of Spain. In an interview with blue Sport, forward Nikolas Muci explains how the record champions are tackling their mission to stay in the league.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nikolas Muci has played for Grasshoppers since July 2024.

The striker has scored four goals in 18 games in all competitions. With GC, he is in second-last place after 18 games.

We looked back and analyzed what we need to do better in the second half of the season," explains Nikolas Muci in an interview with blue Sport. Show more

Only three wins in 18 games, a measly two points ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur and the dismissal of head coach Marco Schällibaum - Grasshoppers have had a difficult first half of the season and find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle at the turn of the year.

The record champions are currently preparing intensively for this at a training camp in Sotogrande. "We have looked back and analyzed what we need to do better in the second half of the season," explains Nikolas Muci in an interview with blue Sport. The striker is convinced that the days in Spain can make a difference for the team in second last place in the table.

On the one hand, the conditions in Sotogrande are better for training hard and a lot. On the other hand, the team spirit is strengthened. "We're all together for a week now. We can do a lot of team building. We'll all know each other better after the training camp," says Muci.

There is a mood of change

There is currently a lot of movement in GC's personnel policy. Under Schällibaum's successor Tomas Oral, Abubakar, Babunski, Ndicka and Mabil are no longer playing a role and are leaving the club with immediate effect - as is defender Kristers Tobers. "That's normal in football," says Muci when asked about the numerous departures. "It's a shame that one or two players have to leave or have left. But it's all the better that new players have also arrived."

The training camp offers the new arrivals the best conditions to integrate. After all, fun should not be neglected in Spain. "We also had moments when we had fun and laughed together. That's the most important thing," says the 21-year-old. Because: "If you go out onto the pitch in a good mood and everyone is in the mood for football, then you're sure to play better."

