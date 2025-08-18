Hype in Vancouver even without a happy ending for Müller's debut - Gallery A good debut without a happy ending: Thomas Müller on his first appearance for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: dpa The jubilation was in vain: Thomas Müller's goal to make it 2-0 was disallowed. Image: dpa Thomas Müller received an enthusiastic welcome in Vancouver. Image: dpa Hype in Vancouver even without a happy ending for Müller's debut - Gallery A good debut without a happy ending: Thomas Müller on his first appearance for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: dpa The jubilation was in vain: Thomas Müller's goal to make it 2-0 was disallowed. Image: dpa Thomas Müller received an enthusiastic welcome in Vancouver. Image: dpa

An offside whistle and a late goal against prevent a perfect debut for Thomas Müller on his North American adventure. He has already caused quite a stir in Canada.

DPA dpa

Thomas Müller couldn't really categorize his feelings after his debut in Major League Soccer. "It's a mix of everything," said the new Vancouver Whitecaps star. "The result is disappointing, to be honest. But they were great first moments." A goal conceded in stoppage time to make it 1-1 and an offside whistle for what was supposed to be his first goal spoiled a perfect Müller debut in Canada.

Shortly after coming on as a substitute in the 61st minute, the Bayern legend made the already euphoric Whitecaps fans even more ecstatic. A perfect shot from the 2014 world champion landed unstoppably in the Houston Dynamo goal to make it 2-0. But an offside whistle from referee Jon Freemon ruined the jubilation. "I score, the fans go crazy and then it was offside," said the 35-year-old angrily.

Offside in the build-up...



But Thomas Müller nearly had his first goal within SECONDS. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wzDihNdCIg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 18, 2025

But the former international's first 30 minutes showed that the German does not want his career in North America to end just like that. The hype that followed Müller's arrival in Vancouver will certainly not diminish after his first appearance. With 26,031 spectators, the arena was sold out for the first time this season. The club is also expecting unprecedented crowds for the remaining games.

Welcome to MLS, Thomas Müller. 👋🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/sgoBgPoYc7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 18, 2025

Müller seeks calm after a turbulent week

After his first match and the many appointments beforehand, Müller is looking for some peace and quiet. "I've been very busy the last few days, very busy," he said. "Now I'm going to calm down and think about the past few weeks in my apartment. Now I'm happy that I've played my first match."

On the artificial turf at BC Place Stadium, Müller was immediately integrated into the game. He gave commands, straddled the ball and could be found everywhere in the attack, just like in his best Munich days. His teammates sought him out immediately, Müller set them up straight away and appeared dangerously in front of the visitors' goal on several occasions. He was applauded time and again.

"I'm really happy to be here. The fans were incredible," enthused the former Bundesliga star. Müller was greeted enthusiastically on his way into the stadium. There was loud cheering when he came on after just over an hour. However, the shock came in stoppage time. "We should have won by a clear margin. We had many chances. But that's football," complained Müller.

Müller wants to win titles again

With the Whitecaps, he is third in the Western Conference and on course for the play-offs. In the Canadian Championship, which is played separately, the team is in the semi-finals and can become Canadian champions for the fourth time in a row. Just the thing for title collector Müller. "I played for Bayern in Europe for so many years, but it was time for an adventure. But an adventure is only exciting if you can play for titles," explained Müller.

After the setback against Houston, Müller wants to integrate himself further into the team in his "first regular week" in Vancouver and find some normality. The next home game is against St. Louis on Saturday (local time). "We have to win. We need the three points," he demanded. After his first outing, Müller is likely to be in the starting line-up for the next game.