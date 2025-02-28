How much longer will Thomas Müller be wearing the Bayern jersey? KEYSTONE

Thomas Müller and FC Bayern Munich have a long-standing love affair. However, contract negotiations are currently dragging on. There have also been a few low blows for the home-grown player in the past.

Syl Battistuzzi

Thomas Müller has been part of the club's inventory in Munich for over 16 years. The original Bavarian does not want to commit himself to the question of his future. "We are in talks. We'll see," the attacking star told Der Spiegel in an interview about whether he would extend his contract, which expires in the summer.

Müller is currently only used as a substitute at FC Bayern. He is currently weighing things up carefully. "Whether it fits," he replied to a corresponding question. "We're talking about the sporting prospects and the financial package."

"I'm not ruling anything out"

Müller basically wants to continue playing football. "It certainly feels that way," he said. However, the 35-year-old then qualified this again: "I'm not ruling anything out. It could also be that it's over in the summer. But I'm still really enjoying football."

Contract negotiations are not about the beauty of the Munich area, but about playing football, contract terms and financial matters. "The decisive factor is always the sporting perspective. If you can see that elsewhere, then you have to weigh up the options," Müller says.

Müller has often had to weigh things up. At the very beginning, after his first professional appearance on the first match day of the 2008/2009 season, Müller realized that "the coach at the time didn't have much interest in me. At the time, his boss was Jürgen Klinsmann. Hoffenheim showed great interest. "I would probably have gotten a lot of playing time. But I decided to stay anyway," Müller explains.

Kovac demoted Müller to a stopgap

The 2014 world champion added: "I also looked into a transfer under Niko Kovač in the fall of 2019." The current BVB coach usually puts the "space interpreter" on the bench and said publicly that Müller would "certainly also get minutes if needed".

Coach Niko Kovac (l.) was not a fan of Thomas Müller. KEYSTONE

Müller on his demotion at the time: "I told the club that if my situation didn't change, I would like to look into the option of a transfer in the winter. Because I had too many bumblebees up my backside for the role of substitute. All the club did was tell me to keep my feet still and that we would talk again in December. It didn't come to that." Kovač was sacked by Bayern.

Current Bayern coach Vincent Kompany doesn't seem to be the biggest Müller fan either. On average, the veteran is only allowed to start every third game.

Hoeness and Matthäus do not want an undignified end to his career

In the 1:1 draw against Celtic Glasgow, Müller was only substituted a few seconds before the end. Lothar Matthäus was "shocked" afterwards. "That's a humiliation. It made me sad and I feel sorry for him," said the Sky pundit.

Matthäus emphasized that Müller should not have to put up with such treatment. After all, he is "one of the greatest and most successful players of all time".

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness recently said that talks would take place with Müller "over the next few weeks". The best for both sides must be sounded out. According to Hoeness, however, it is "not worthy of a great career" for a player like Müller to be a permanent substitute.

