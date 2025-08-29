Miro Muheim leaves the pitch a loser. Imago

The hierarchy in the city of Hamburg remains intact in the Bundesliga. The actually "small" St. Pauli wins the derby against the newly promoted HSV 2:0.

Hamburger SV also lacked the necessary offensive power in their second game of the season. In addition, they did not finish the game against St. Pauli with a full complement of players. Adam Dzwigala (19th minute) and Andreas Hountondji (60th) scored for the Kiez club in front of 57,000 spectators. HSV professional Giorgi Gotscholeischwili was also shown a yellow-red card (77').

HSV, for whom it was their first home game in the top flight for seven years, are still waiting for their first goal of the season after the second matchday. The Bundesliga returnees face champions Bayern Munich after the international break, while St. Pauli are leaders for a few hours at least after their draw against Dortmund in the first round. Muheim played through at HSV.