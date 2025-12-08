Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund manage a reaction after their cup exit during the week. BVB recorded a 2:0 home win against in-form Hoffenheim. Kobel is hardly challenged on the line as Hoffenheim remain without a dangerous finish.

HSV Miro Muheim

Muheim is substituted in the 59th minute against Werder Bremen with the score at 0:1 - and becomes an HSV hero in a spectacular northern derby. In the 84th minute, the international defender powered his way through the Werder defense with a burst of energy, leaving several opponents standing and setting up Yussuf Poulsen, who scored the much-acclaimed 3:2 winner.

HSV Silvan Hefti

The St.Gallen native is still missing from the promoted club's squad.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Watched the 3:2 derby defeat from the substitutes' bench and did not play.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach beat Mainz 1-0 away from home, thanks in part to Elvedi. The 29-year-old proves his top form, impresses with his tackles and makes no major mistakes.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Gladbach are currently without Omlin due to adductor problems.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

In the first game after Bo Henriksen's release, Widmer is in the starting eleven, but he cannot prevent the next defeat and is substituted after a pale performance and 77 minutes. High time for new coach Urs Fischer to give Widmer and his team-mates new impetus.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Unlike Mainz, Augsburg recorded a surprising 2-0 home win against Leverkusen in their first match since the dismissal of coach Sandro Wagner. However, Zesiger is only a spectator and sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder is in the Augsburg starting eleven and can keep Leverkusen's defense busy time and again. The 23-year-old does valuable disruptive work against Bayer's build-up play. He was substituted after 57 minutes.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

After a foot injury, Stergiou makes a mini comeback in the DFB Cup during the week and is substituted against Bochum shortly before the final whistle. He will not be in the squad against Bayern at the weekend.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is also missing for VfB at the moment. He is out for the rest of the year due to a serious muscle injury. Without the Swiss duo, Stuttgart went down 5-0 against Bayern.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt fared even worse than Stuttgart. They suffered a heavy defeat against RB Leipzig. Amenda was substituted in the 69th minute with the score at 0:6. And that was that.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

As in the previous week against Mainz, the up-and-coming international striker was among the goalscorers. With a deflected shot, the 20-year-old gives Freiburg the lead against Heidenheim and scores his third goal of the season. He was substituted in the 67th minute after a good performance at 1:1, and Freiburg ultimately lost the game 2:1.

Fribourg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international is not in the squad against Heidenheim and has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied is missing for Cologne with a thigh injury. Without the Swiss player, the home game against St. Pauli ended in a 1-1 draw.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

For once, Sunderland are unable to surprise and lose their away game at Manchester City 3-0. And for once, the national team captain does not play through for the promoted team, but is substituted after 72 minutes. Because the game was already over and the national team captain had already collected four yellow cards this season - one more would result in a ban.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

After two games on the substitutes' bench, Schär returned to the Newcastle starting eleven against Burnley - and had everything under control with his team-mates until deep into stoppage time. After scoring a late equalizer, Schär and Co. hold on to their 2:1 lead in a hectic final phase.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Started in the big game against Liverpool, but had to leave his place in the 65th minute with the score at 2-0. From outside the box, he sees his team make up the deficit and snatch a 3-3 draw from the struggling champions.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

A black matchday for Nottingham and Ndoye. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against Everton - and the Swiss was substituted at the break with the score at 2-0.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his knee injury.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter recorded a commanding 4-0 win against in-form Como. Sommer was hardly challenged, especially in the first half, and kept a clean sheet without any major problems.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Shows a good performance against Como and organizes the defence together with Acerbi. Akanji also impressed with his play in the build-up.

Bologna Remo Freuler

After breaking his collarbone, Freuler is still missing for the 1-1 draw against Lazio Roma.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist was allowed to play in the Coppa Italia during the week, but conceded four goals in the defeat against Atalanta - and is likely to be back on the substitutes' bench for the away game against Udinese on Monday.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

During the week, Jashari made his first appearance since recovering from a fractured fibula, but was unable to prevent the team's Coppa Italia exit against Lazio. He was replaced by superstar Luka Modric after 81 minutes. Milan face FC Torino on Monday evening as they look to catch up with leaders Napoli. Will Jashari get another chance?

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame has been out of action recently due to calf problems. Will he return to the squad against Torino?

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Had a poor day in the away game against Sassuolo and was substituted by coach Vanoli at half-time with the score at 1-2. Fiorentina ultimately lose the game 3-1.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa and Aebischer are not in action until Monday, when they face Parma at 3pm.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

An ankle injury has kept Denoon out of action recently. He will also not be in the squad against Parma.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Is still an undisputed regular and will be looking to return to winning ways in the Swiss clash with Aebischer on Monday after two consecutive defeats.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez has to sit on the substitutes' bench for the home game against Barcelona. When he came on in the 89th minute, the game was already over. Betis are defeated 3:5 by the Catalans.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow plays through against Valencia and has his feet in the game when he scores the opening goal. But Sevilla let victory slip from their grasp in the 93rd minute and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

A Swiss player was also directly involved in Valencia's late equalizer. Ugrinic, who came on after 63 minutes, provided the assist with a low cross. It was the 26-year-old's first goal since moving to Spain.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Two other Swiss players were mere spectators. Cömert spent the entire match on the bench for Valencia.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is currently missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn is on the bench for the fourth game in a row against Stade Brest.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is also suspended against Brest after his red card against Stade Rennes. Without the Swiss duo, Monaco lose 1-0.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo and his teammates were left to suffer in the French capital. They were beaten 5-0 by PSG - Embolo was a pale figure and was sent off after 82 minutes.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Not in the squad against Lille. Marseille suffer a setback in the championship race and lose 1-0.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient celebrate their second win in a row. Mvogo put in an impeccable performance in the 1-0 win against Lyon and kept a clean sheet.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

The 24-year-old was a mere spectator as Le Havre drew with Paris FC.