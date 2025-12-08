Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Dortmund manage a reaction after their cup exit during the week. BVB recorded a 2:0 home win against in-form Hoffenheim. Kobel is hardly challenged on the line as Hoffenheim remain without a dangerous finish.
HSV
Miro Muheim
Muheim is substituted in the 59th minute against Werder Bremen with the score at 0:1 - and becomes an HSV hero in a spectacular northern derby. In the 84th minute, the international defender powered his way through the Werder defense with a burst of energy, leaving several opponents standing and setting up Yussuf Poulsen, who scored the much-acclaimed 3:2 winner.
HSV
Silvan Hefti
The St.Gallen native is still missing from the promoted club's squad.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Watched the 3:2 derby defeat from the substitutes' bench and did not play.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Gladbach beat Mainz 1-0 away from home, thanks in part to Elvedi. The 29-year-old proves his top form, impresses with his tackles and makes no major mistakes.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
Gladbach are currently without Omlin due to adductor problems.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
In the first game after Bo Henriksen's release, Widmer is in the starting eleven, but he cannot prevent the next defeat and is substituted after a pale performance and 77 minutes. High time for new coach Urs Fischer to give Widmer and his team-mates new impetus.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Unlike Mainz, Augsburg recorded a surprising 2-0 home win against Leverkusen in their first match since the dismissal of coach Sandro Wagner. However, Zesiger is only a spectator and sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
Rieder is in the Augsburg starting eleven and can keep Leverkusen's defense busy time and again. The 23-year-old does valuable disruptive work against Bayer's build-up play. He was substituted after 57 minutes.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
After a foot injury, Stergiou makes a mini comeback in the DFB Cup during the week and is substituted against Bochum shortly before the final whistle. He will not be in the squad against Bayern at the weekend.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Jaquez is also missing for VfB at the moment. He is out for the rest of the year due to a serious muscle injury. Without the Swiss duo, Stuttgart went down 5-0 against Bayern.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Frankfurt fared even worse than Stuttgart. They suffered a heavy defeat against RB Leipzig. Amenda was substituted in the 69th minute with the score at 0:6. And that was that.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
As in the previous week against Mainz, the up-and-coming international striker was among the goalscorers. With a deflected shot, the 20-year-old gives Freiburg the lead against Heidenheim and scores his third goal of the season. He was substituted in the 67th minute after a good performance at 1:1, and Freiburg ultimately lost the game 2:1.
Fribourg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
The U21 international is not in the squad against Heidenheim and has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Schmied is missing for Cologne with a thigh injury. Without the Swiss player, the home game against St. Pauli ended in a 1-1 draw.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
For once, Sunderland are unable to surprise and lose their away game at Manchester City 3-0. And for once, the national team captain does not play through for the promoted team, but is substituted after 72 minutes. Because the game was already over and the national team captain had already collected four yellow cards this season - one more would result in a ban.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
After two games on the substitutes' bench, Schär returned to the Newcastle starting eleven against Burnley - and had everything under control with his team-mates until deep into stoppage time. After scoring a late equalizer, Schär and Co. hold on to their 2:1 lead in a hectic final phase.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Started in the big game against Liverpool, but had to leave his place in the 65th minute with the score at 2-0. From outside the box, he sees his team make up the deficit and snatch a 3-3 draw from the struggling champions.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
A black matchday for Nottingham and Ndoye. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against Everton - and the Swiss was substituted at the break with the score at 2-0.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Amdouni is still out with his knee injury.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter recorded a commanding 4-0 win against in-form Como. Sommer was hardly challenged, especially in the first half, and kept a clean sheet without any major problems.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Shows a good performance against Como and organizes the defence together with Acerbi. Akanji also impressed with his play in the build-up.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
After breaking his collarbone, Freuler is still missing for the 1-1 draw against Lazio Roma.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
Siegrist was allowed to play in the Coppa Italia during the week, but conceded four goals in the defeat against Atalanta - and is likely to be back on the substitutes' bench for the away game against Udinese on Monday.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
During the week, Jashari made his first appearance since recovering from a fractured fibula, but was unable to prevent the team's Coppa Italia exit against Lazio. He was replaced by superstar Luka Modric after 81 minutes. Milan face FC Torino on Monday evening as they look to catch up with leaders Napoli. Will Jashari get another chance?
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Athekame has been out of action recently due to calf problems. Will he return to the squad against Torino?
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Had a poor day in the away game against Sassuolo and was substituted by coach Vanoli at half-time with the score at 1-2. Fiorentina ultimately lose the game 3-1.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Pisa and Aebischer are not in action until Monday, when they face Parma at 3pm.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
An ankle injury has kept Denoon out of action recently. He will also not be in the squad against Parma.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Is still an undisputed regular and will be looking to return to winning ways in the Swiss clash with Aebischer on Monday after two consecutive defeats.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez has to sit on the substitutes' bench for the home game against Barcelona. When he came on in the 89th minute, the game was already over. Betis are defeated 3:5 by the Catalans.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sow plays through against Valencia and has his feet in the game when he scores the opening goal. But Sevilla let victory slip from their grasp in the 93rd minute and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
A Swiss player was also directly involved in Valencia's late equalizer. Ugrinic, who came on after 63 minutes, provided the assist with a low cross. It was the 26-year-old's first goal since moving to Spain.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Two other Swiss players were mere spectators. Cömert spent the entire match on the bench for Valencia.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Vargas is currently missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Köhn is on the bench for the fourth game in a row against Stade Brest.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria is also suspended against Brest after his red card against Stade Rennes. Without the Swiss duo, Monaco lose 1-0.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Embolo and his teammates were left to suffer in the French capital. They were beaten 5-0 by PSG - Embolo was a pale figure and was sent off after 82 minutes.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Not in the squad against Lille. Marseille suffer a setback in the championship race and lose 1-0.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Lorient celebrate their second win in a row. Mvogo put in an impeccable performance in the 1-0 win against Lyon and kept a clean sheet.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
The 24-year-old was a mere spectator as Le Havre drew with Paris FC.