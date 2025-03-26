After eight games without a win in a row, Switzerland finally win a game again. Individual critique of the Nati players after the 3-1 win against Luxembourg.

Patrick Lämmle

Note: 4.5 Goal Yvon Mvogo

Comes on for his 11th international match. Not challenged much, but when he is, he is on the spot. Strong save (24) after a header from close range. Powerless on the penalty goal shortly before the end.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Lucas Blondel

A substitute in Northern Ireland, today he starts from the beginning for the first time. Creates a lot of forward momentum via his right flank. His ball recovery is at the origin of the second Swiss goal. Blondel has every chance of being involved again in the next match.

4.5 Defense Eray Cömert

Does his job well, plays straightforwardly and consistently. It's a shame that he and his young defensive colleagues didn't concede a goal.

Grade 4.5 Defense Stefan Gartenmann

Receives Yakin's trust, as he did against Northern Ireland. Less involved in the build-up play than on Friday, but more stable and impeccable in defense. Calling it a day after 45 minutes.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Leads the team onto the pitch as captain. Yakin had still said on Monday that Rodriguez would not play from the start. Neither starts nor stops, is substituted at the break.

Grade: 5 Defense Miro Muheim

Strong preparatory work for the 1:0. Involuntarily deflects Vargas' shot at 3:0 to score his first goal in his second international match. Nearly notched up a second assist, but Embolo was unable to convert his powerful cross (54').

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Vincent Sierro

Takes over for Xhaka in the first half. Gets the ball deep in his own half and tries to take control of the game. Initiates the 3:0 with a long ball from his own penalty area. After 45 minutes he makes way for Aebischer.

Grade: 5 Midfield Djibril Sow

First starting XI appearance for the national team since October 2023. Set up the opening goal with a clever ball to Muheim. Wins many balls and can be found all over the pitch. Good performance.

Grade: 4 Midfield Dan Ndoye

Clever how he extended the ball to Embolo before making it 3-0. Had his best move shortly before the break when he won the ball himself on the halfway line and then stormed off alone towards the Luxembourg goal. But Ndoye fails to beat goalkeeper Moris. Not much else to see from him.

Note: 5 Midfield Ruben Vargas

On the move from the very first second. Converts his first chance ice-cold to make it 1-0 and also plays a decisive role in making it 3-0 when his shot is deflected into the goal by Muheim. Less conspicuous in the 2nd half. Has another mega chance in the closing stages, which he misses somewhat carelessly.

Note: 5 Striker Breel Embolo

Yakin had announced that he would bench Embolo against Luxembourg. Probably because Zeqiri had to miss out through injury, the Monaco striker was allowed to play after all. You can tell that Embolo wants to make up for his recent poor performances for the national team. He takes the penalty before making it 2:0, runs up himself and scores safely. It's Embolo's first goal for the national team since the European Championship. Then, he makes a great tackle before the supposed 3:0 and scores from 16 meters. But the goal doesn't count. Outstanding, his pass out to Vargas before the third Swiss goal. Misses a great chance to make it 4:0 in the 55th minute when he tries to beat the goalkeeper rather casually.

Substitute players

Note: 4.5 From the 46th minute for Rodriguez Albian Hajdari

Makes his international debut after the break and fits in well with the Swiss defense.

Note: 4.5 From the 46th minute for Gartenmann Denis Zakaria

Initially moved into central defense and later into midfield. Absolutely solid in both positions, but Zakaria and Co. were not really challenged by a harmless Luxembourg.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Sierro Michel Aebischer

His lack of match practice is noticeable. But Aebischer fights his way into the game and wins one or two important duels.

Note: – From the 66th minute for Blondel Isaac Schmidt

Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 66th minute for Ndoye Fabian Rieder

Too short an intervention to be graded.

Grade: – From the 81st minute for Vargas Aurèle Amenda

Too short an intervention for a grade.