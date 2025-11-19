Claudio Cisullo is to bring new economic drive to FCZ's highest governing body. fcz.ch

FC Zurich nominates Claudio Cisullo as a new member of the Board of Directors in the role of "Lead Independent Director". A multi-millionaire will thus strengthen the club.

Syl Battistuzzi

It is a transfer that could overshadow many others. FC Zurich has announced that Claudio Cisullo will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting in January 2026.

Cisullo is a renowned entrepreneur who is involved in numerous companies and projects with his family office, the CC Trust Group. Among other things, he is the founder and main shareholder of the globally active procurement and supply chain services group Chain IQ Group and a member of the Board of Directors of Ringier.

Bilanz" estimates the 61-year-old's assets at around CHF 300 million. As "Lead Independent Director", Claudio Cisullo will "use his experience, his independent perspective and his national and international network to actively shape the strategic development of FC Zurich", the club writes.

President Ancillo Canepa: "With Claudio Cisullo, FC Zurich is gaining great business and entrepreneurial expertise in an important phase of the club to strengthen the Board of Directors!"

Will Cisullo also acquire shares in FCZ?

There are "currently no plans" for Cisullo to take a financial stake in FCZ, as Canepa told Blick. Ancillo Canepa leaves open the question of whether it is conceivable that Cisullo could one day take over part of the share package: "It is too early to answer this question."