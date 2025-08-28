National coach Murat Yakin is relying mainly on tried-and-tested players for the first matches in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The squad also includes returnee Cedric Itten.
The national team line-up
- Goal: Gregor Kobel, Marvin Keller, Yvon Mvogo
- Defense: Manuel Akanji, Aurèle Amenda, Nico Elvedi, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodriguez, Isaac Schmidt, Silvan Widmer
- Midfield/forward: Michel Aebischer, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Cedric Itten, Ardon Jashari, Johan Manzambi, Joël Monteiro, Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Simon Sohm, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria
The battle for participation in next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico begins for the Swiss national team with home games in Basel on Friday, September 5, against Kosovo and on Monday, September 8, against Slovenia. With a few exceptions, the squad includes the players who played in the games against the USA and Mexico before the summer break.
The only player in the 24-man squad who has not been involved for some time is Cedric Itten. The 28-year-old striker, who has scored three times in four serious matches since moving to German second division club Fortuna Düsseldorf in the summer, was last in the national team squad the October before last.
Joël Monteiro, Simon Sohm and Ruben Vargas, as well as Denis Zakaria, who had to withdraw two months ago due to injury, are also back in the squad compared to the international matches in North America in June.
Yakin on Sierro's move to Saudi Arabia
"I've been in contact with him. He's also thinking about the national team. It wasn't just the financial aspect. He is professional and disciplined. I find the Saudi league interesting. With Vincent, I know 100 percent that he's physically fit and is always involved with the national team. He's an important player for us. He's clever and I like the way he always asks me for my opinion."
Yakin on Rieder
"I really appreciate the fact that he seeks my contact and asks for my advice. Things are going perfectly with him. The interest in him is huge. I'm curious to see what he decides to do. He is set for Rennes."
Yakin on the role of Jashari
"We tried out a lot during the test matches in the USA. I also liked the combination with Granit Xhaka and Ardon Jashari. They get on well together. I'm spoiled for choice in the center. Ardon has left his mark with his transfer. But that doesn't mean he's guaranteed a regular place in the national team. He has to perform."
Yakin on the accusation that too little effort was made for Avdullahu
"He had played through all our U-Natis. The plan was for him to stay with us and play. I don't think we made too little effort for him. We had a long conversation in the spring. I remember it well. I showed him the sporting path. Of course, nobody expected the transfer to Hoffenheim to happen so quickly in the summer. I was with him at Hoffenheim. So I think we made an effort for him. He didn't choose the sporting path. If someone feels a different culture even more strongly, then it's something we can't influence. At the time, I also had the choice of playing for Turkey or Switzerland. For Hakan and me, it was absolutely clear. We were born and grew up here. Avdullahu perhaps had a bit more culture from Kosovo. From that point of view, I can absolutely understand his decision."
"It's a very, very difficult decision for a player. It's a life decision. We are not prepared to simply nominate a player so that he is blocked for us. We've approached this professionally with Leon for over a year. We've explained to him that it's his decision."
Yakin on Hajdari
"He wanted to settle in at the club after his transfer to Hoffenheim. I told him that he was on standby."
Yakin on Xhaka's move to Sunderland
"I was always in contact with him. In sporting terms, the move is very interesting for him. Even if he's moving to a promoted team ... it's a big task that he's taking on. I didn't think he would come back to the Premier League. He had contact with two or three other clubs, who also approached me. If he can pull it off physically, the Premier League is an interesting project for him."
Yakin on the nomination of Mvogo
"Yvon has a lot of experience in the national team. His positive thinking and his cheerful, funny manner - that spoke for him. He will be the number three. It was important to me not to make too many changes. We want to help him find a new club."
Yakin on the non-nomination of Blondel and Gartenmann
"It was important for us to bring in fresh and new elements. Lucas (Blondel) hasn't played a game since the last time he was with Boca. I still think he's an interesting player. He can bring in the Argentinian touch when he's one hundred percent fit."
"Gartenmann is highly valued by us. He is an interesting element. But there is a lot of competition for his position. The four I've nominated still have their noses in front. It's important that we have the option of bringing Stefan back into the squad at any time."
Yakin on Akanji's reserve role at City
"He's only been missing match practice for a short time. I'm in constant contact with him. He has played in the preparations. I'm not worried about him missing one or two games. He's a professional, knows his role and his strengths. It looks like a transfer is on the cards. But it doesn't have to be. The package has to be right for him. He knows what he has in City. City know what the club has in him. A transfer must also make sporting sense for him."
Yakin on the group
"The pressure is huge. We've always qualified for the last few tournaments. We're happy to accept the role of favorites. But our opponents want to annoy us. But we're up to the pressure. September is always a special time with all the transfers. I'm confident that the two games (Slovenia and Kosovo, ed.) will put us in a good starting position.
Yakin on Avdullahu
"We made an effort for him and showed him a sporting path. I sensed that he didn't like that. He is a player who has a lot of potential. I interpret it as him wanting to play straight away and having a lot of competition in his position in the national team. I think it's a great pity."
Yakin on the nomination of Itten
"We no longer have time to get to know him and test him. The expectation is huge. With the loss of Amdouni, Cedric Itten returns. He will be a backup for Breel Embolo."
Itten returns
Let's go
Murat Yakin is here. He will announce the squad shortly.
"We only want players who identify 100 percent with Switzerland"
The Swiss national team loses another talent: Leon Avdullahu wants to play for Kosovo in the future. National team director Pierluigi Tami comments on the Hoffenheim professional's decision and speaks plainly.
-
Leon Avdullahu turns down the Swiss national team
The Swiss Football Association is losing the tug-of-war over Leon Avdullahu. The Hoffenheim professional has decided to switch nations and play for Kosovo.
-
