National coach Murat Yakin is relying mainly on tried-and-tested players for the first matches in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The squad also includes returnee Cedric Itten.

Linus Hämmerli

The national team line-up Goal : Gregor Kobel, Marvin Keller, Yvon Mvogo

Defense : Manuel Akanji, Aurèle Amenda, Nico Elvedi, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodriguez, Isaac Schmidt, Silvan Widmer

Midfield/forward: Michel Aebischer, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Cedric Itten, Ardon Jashari, Johan Manzambi, Joël Monteiro, Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Simon Sohm, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria Show more

The battle for participation in next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico begins for the Swiss national team with home games in Basel on Friday, September 5, against Kosovo and on Monday, September 8, against Slovenia. With a few exceptions, the squad includes the players who played in the games against the USA and Mexico before the summer break.

The only player in the 24-man squad who has not been involved for some time is Cedric Itten. The 28-year-old striker, who has scored three times in four serious matches since moving to German second division club Fortuna Düsseldorf in the summer, was last in the national team squad the October before last.

Joël Monteiro, Simon Sohm and Ruben Vargas, as well as Denis Zakaria, who had to withdraw two months ago due to injury, are also back in the squad compared to the international matches in North America in June.

