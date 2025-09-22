Avdullahu and Kospo cancel their participation in the national team Murat Yakin, are you not paying enough attention to dual nationals?

Leon Avdullahu and Eman Kospo, two promising talents, recently decided not to play for the Swiss national team. Does the national team have a problem with dual nationals? blue Sport gets to the bottom of the matter with national team coach Murat Yakin in the football talk show Heimspiel.

Jan Arnet

Does the SFA take too little care of dual nationals? This question came up again and again before the start of the World Cup qualifiers after Leon Avdullahu decided to play for Kosovo's national team rather than Switzerland. Prior to that, Fiorentina professional Eman Kospo had already turned his back on the national team and is now playing for Bosnia.

For Murat Yakin, one thing is clear: "We can't influence the national team decision. If a player feels that he is more attracted to his family's home country, there is nothing we can do," says the national team coach in the football talk Heimspiel.

"The player has to be convinced himself"

Avdullahu has played for all of Switzerland's youth teams and has been on their radar. "But it's clear. With his move to Hoffenheim, his expectations have also risen," says Yakin. Calling up and fielding a player just to tie him to the association is not the idea. "That's a decision that lasts a lifetime." Georges Bregy agrees: "The player has to be convinced himself to play for Switzerland."

After all, Yakin has many options in central midfield; in the few games in the World Cup qualifiers, he wants to rely on players he knows well and who also know his game.

Bregy sees the FIFA and UEFA regulations as more of a problem. "If you can play so many games in one country during your training and then decide to play for another nation, there should also be compensation," says the blue Sport expert. "It's the same at club level. Training compensation is also paid for transfers." But the heart also has to be involved. "I just think it's nice when a dual national says: 'I was born here, I work here, I want to play for the national team here'."

Strong competition as a possible reason for change

Yakin does not accept the accusation that the association has done too little to convince Avdullahu or Kospo to play for the national team: "They play in the U-teams, are present at every training session, they are encouraged and developed. Perhaps they also see a lot of competition in the national team."

Michi Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, sees no problem with dual nationals. "We've only lost a few players in recent years who would have been a real asset." At the end of the day, Avdullahu shouldn't be a huge loss either. Wegmann: "Honestly, Switzerland has a lot of good players in his position."

Home game - The football talk with Murat Yakin in full length