The Swiss national team can continue to rely on its captain. As coach Murat Yakin reveals exclusively in the football talk show "Heimspiel", the record-breaking international wants to continue after the World Cup.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nati coach Murat Yakin confirms in the football talk Heimspiel that captain Granit Xhaka wants to continue his national team career after the World Cup.

Yakin is ambitious for the World Cup and sees great potential in the team. The aim is to play the best World Cup in Swiss history. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

After initial difficulties - in autumn 2023, for example, Granit Xhaka publicly criticized the lack of intensity in training - the captain and Murat Yakin have found each other. There now seems to be no paper between the two alpha animals. After Euro 2024, when Yakin's future was still open, Xhaka had already spoken out in favor of him staying. Yakin's contract now runs until the 2028 European Championship.

It remains to be seen whether the national team will have a different face by then. After all, top performers such as Xhaka (32), Ricardo Rodriguez (32), Remo Freuler (32) and Silvan Widmer (31) will be of an advanced age by then.

Whether this is the 'last dance' for Xhaka, the national team coach is asked on the football talk show Heimspiel. "No, absolutely not. I can't imagine that. As long as he's in this shape health-wise, he'll play for as long as possible," says Yakin, adding: "I also know from him that he'll move on after the World Cup. I'm happy about that. He always has to be fit and physically at the highest level." The record international (144 appearances) will therefore remain the leader of the Swiss team under normal circumstances.

Fabian Frei is also amazed by Xhaka's companion Rodriguez: "He plays exactly the same now as he did as a 22-year-old," he says, adding: "He now plays for Betis Sevilla, which is not just any club. He's playing internationally."

"We want to play the best World Cup ever"

Andy Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, recalls the start of Rodriguez's national team career. "In 2011, Reto Ziegler saw the red card against Wales, Rodriguez came in - no one has taken his place since then," he says, highlighting the left-back's track record. Fun fact: Frei made his debut in the same game. The 37-year-old, who ended his career with Winterthur in the summer, made a total of 24 appearances for the senior team.

Yakin is asked what a good World Cup result would be. The way the national team played football at Euro 2024 in Germany makes him optimistic, he says. "It would have been doable in the quarter-final against England, the way we played. A lot of things were possible there, including a semi-final, final ... of course that gives us a lot to dream about," said the 51-year-old.

Of course, many people would like to see Switzerland go far at the World Cup. "In the end, we have to get through the group stage as well as possible so that we can then face opponents in the play-offs who haven't finished in first place," summarizes Yakin. His expectations are clear: "We want to play the best World Cup of all time. And we have the opportunity and the quality in the team."

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