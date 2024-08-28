  1. Residential Customers
Thigh injury Murat Yakin has to do without Dan Ndoye for Nations League

28.8.2024 - 12:36

Dan Ndoye was injured in the game against Napoli.
Dan Ndoye was injured in the game against Napoli.
Dan Ndoye will probably not be available to the Swiss national team in the coming week. He will have to rest for three weeks.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Dan Ndoye injured his thigh in the game against Napoli last Sunday.
  • His club Bologna have now announced that Ndoye will be out for three weeks.
  • The Nati player will not be available to Murat Yakin for the Nations League at the beginning of September.
The FC Bologna striker has suffered a thigh injury that will require him to take three weeks off, his club has announced.

Switzerland will first play Denmark (on Thursday in Copenhagen) and Spain (on Sunday in Geneva) next week as part of the Nations League. National coach Murat Yakin will announce the squad for the two matches this Thursday.

Dan Ndoye, who suffered the muscle injury in last weekend's game against Napoli, could also be in short supply for the first Champions League matchday. This will take place from September 17 to 19.

