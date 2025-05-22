The big topic at Murat Yakin's squad announcement for the trip to the USA is Xherdan Shaqiri. Yakin: "If Shaq accepts his role, he will be called up." The FCB star a little later: "The national team door is closed for me."

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Murat Yakin has announced his squad for the trip to America. Johan Manzambi from SC Freiburg (20), a young talent, will make his debut.

But the most talked about player is a retired veteran. Xherdan Shaqiri (33). The big question: Did Yakin want to persuade the FCB captain, who dominated the Super League at will, to return to the national team? Yakin: "He would have to accept his role."

Shaqiri said a few minutes later at an FCB media conference: "I understand that Murat Yakin wants to call on me. But I'm very happy the way it is. At the moment, the door to the national team is still closed for me." Show more

From the domestic Super League, only YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller makes the squad for the next two test matches against Mexico and the USA. However, one player would have been more than a shining star: Basel's mastermind Xherdan Shaqiri. However, the 33-year-old retired after Euro 2024. Has Murat Yakin toyed with the idea of persuading Shaqiri to retire?

"I called him yesterday but didn't get through to him," says Yakin. So he sent the FCB captain a voice message. "I congratulated him on winning the championship and his achievements." On the way to the championship title, Shaqiri scored 18 goals and set up 20 in 33 games. And with the Cup final against Biel, there is yet another highlight to come.

Yakin: "If Shaq accepts his role, he will be called up"

Did Yakin just want to congratulate Shaqiri or would he have called him up? "We have accepted his retirement," said Yakin, "if he accepts his role in the national team, the doors are open for him." Shaq's role at the European Championship in Germany was that of a joker with little playing time. It seems that he would have to accept the same role now if he were to retire from the national team. Even now, after he has made short work of the Super League. Yakin emphasizes once again: "We know his qualities, we all know his magic foot. If Shaq accepts his role, he'll be back at any time."

Yakin: "We have to raise the level of the Super League"

His focus is on the players who have been called up, Yakin continued. "Shaq probably had another appointment. Maybe he's getting into politics now." The reason: Shaqiri met Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, the President of the Republic of Kosovo and President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, on Wednesday.

Yakin emphasizes that the door is still open for Shaqiri. But he also says quite clearly what he thinks of the level of the Super League. YB keeper Keller is coming to the USA as the third goalkeeper, no other Super League player. Yakin: "I have enough choice of players who play abroad. Nothing against the Super League, but we should think about how we can raise the level of our football again."

As an example, he cites Young Boys, who have scored zero points in the Champions League this season. And Swiss returnees such as Shaqiri, Steven Zuber, Christian Fassnacht and, before that, Renato Steffen. "They make the difference in the Super League, but before that they didn't play a decisive role at their clubs abroad."

Shaqiri: "At the moment, the national team door is closed"

A few minutes later, Xherdan Shaqiri commented at an FCB media conference. "I've heard that Murat Yakin has been trying to reach me. Like many others who have congratulated me. Many prominent names too. I haven't contacted anyone yet, but I will do so in the next few days."

Asked about the national team and a possible retirement, Shaq says: "I understand that the coach is thinking about me. He also has to deliver, they haven't shown the best performances in recent months. So I understand that he wants to fall back on me. But I'm very happy with the way things are. At the moment, the door to the national team is still closed for me."