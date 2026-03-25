Switzerland's third World Cup group opponent is still undecided. Ahead of the test against Germany, Nati coach Murat Yakin explains why Italy would be appealing to him - and why he has certain reservations about Wales or Northern Ireland.

Syl Battistuzzi

Switzerland will play in the preliminary round in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Vancouver against co-hosts Canada, Qatar and one of the quartet of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In the semi-final (March 26) and final (March 31), these teams will battle it out for one of the last four World Cup places in Europe. Before the test match against four-time world champions Germany in Basel's St. Jakob-Park, Murat Yakin talks about the last possible group opponent at the press conference.

"Bosnia would be something new"

"We know Italy very well. I don't think they want us," said the 51-year-old. In their last clash, the national team sent the Squadra Azzurra home 2:0 in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

"Wales and Northern Ireland are two British teams that we know well," says Yakin. He admits that you "don't like" playing against such teams. "It's usually more destructive football, with a focus on defense and counterattacks," he explains. "Bosnia would be something new and refreshing," says Yakin.

But the play-offs are "tough", as only one of these teams will qualify. The duels will be "closely monitored". Does he have a preferred opponent? "In terms of the name, Italy would of course be great for us. But we'll take what comes," emphasized Yakin.