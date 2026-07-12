"Absolutely incomprehensible!" Murat Yakin is angry at referee Joao Pinheiro following the Swiss national team's elimination. "We didn't deserve to be eliminated like this."

A 1-3 loss to Argentina in overtime—the Swiss national team pushed the world champions to their limits. They almost completely shut down Lionel Messi, fought heroically, and gave it their all as a united team.

Murat Yakin is understandably disappointed when he faces the media after the game. But above all, he is proud—and angry.

First he says: “I’d like to give my team a big compliment for how we played in the quarterfinal against the world champions. After the equalizer, we had the momentum; I wanted to make offensive substitutions and play on the attack.”

Yakin plans to bring on Zeki Amdouni and Ruben Vargas for Djibril Sow and Fabian Rieder during the hydration break. But then, out of the blue, Breel Embolo receives a yellow-red card for an alleged dive. “That threw my whole plan into disarray,” says Yakin.

"Embolo is devastated"

And then everyone is talking about just one thing: how the referee suddenly turned Paredes’ yellow card into a yellow-red card for Embolo—a new rule introduced to correct an incorrect caution. And so the foul becomes a dive, and Switzerland is down to ten men.

Yakin: “It’s a rule that has nothing to do with soccer. We were punished for it today. I find it absolutely incomprehensible—that rule ruined our game. It hurts to be eliminated like this.”

He explains: “As far as I’m concerned, there was no reason to give the Argentine player a yellow card. It was a harmless situation. There had been situations earlier involving outstretched legs and elbows, and nothing happened then.”

Yakin is asked how Embolo is doing. “You can imagine how Breel is feeling. He’d already been attacked several times before this. Blaming him would be absolutely absurd. Breel is devastated. It hurts him, and it hurts us.”

"It hurts to be punished like this because of a referee's mistake," he said. He added, "We put the world champions on the defensive. But in the end, it doesn't do us any good."