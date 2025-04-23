  1. Residential Customers
Injured Bayern star Musiala comments on comeback: "I have a big goal"

dpa

23.4.2025 - 11:00

Jamal Musiala was injured at the beginning of April while playing for FC Augsburg.
Picture: Tom Weller/dpa

Jamal Musiala is currently out of action. But FC Bayern's star player has a clear goal this summer.

DPA

23.04.2025, 11:00

FC Bayern's Jamal Musiala has spoken specifically about his planned comeback on the football pitch following his torn muscle bundle. "I have one big goal: the Club World Cup. Because it's all about prestige, income for the club and a new international title. And we want to win that! I want to be back on the pitch in the USA," Musiala told Sport Bild.

Missing the premier class on TV "really hurt"

The 22-year-old suffered an injury at the beginning of April during a visit to FC Augsburg and subsequently also missed the two Champions League matches against Inter Milan. "It really hurt to watch the elimination on TV without doing anything. I suffered with the boys, I think we put up a great fight despite the absences and deserved more," said Musiala.

TV broadcaster Sky had estimated Musiala's downtime after the injury at around eight weeks. The final round of the Nations League in Germany will take place before the Club World Cup (June 14 to July 13) from June 4 to 8 in Munich and Stuttgart. Musiala is considered one of the key players in national team coach Julian Nagelsmann's national team.

