FC Bayern will have to do without Jamal Musiala for some time. The 22-year-old midfielder tore a muscle bundle in his left thigh during the 3-1 win in Augsburg on Friday evening.
The German record champions made the announcement without giving an estimated time of absence. Sporting director Max Eberl had declared in Augsburg: "It won't be enough for Tuesday". The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan is scheduled for then. According to a report by TV channel Sky, the German international will be out for around eight weeks.