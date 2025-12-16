The FC Thun players want to cheer again after their home defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against St. Gallen Keystone

Leaders Thun and their closest rivals St. Gallen open the 18th round of the Super League on Tuesday. The Bernese Oberlanders are at home to Winterthur, while the eastern Swiss host Sion. blue Sport will broadcast live.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the home defeat in the direct duel on Saturday, Thun is still three points ahead of St. Gallen in the rankings. The second-last championship round of the year could therefore see the first change of leader since matchday eight. This would require Thun's next stumble and another win for St. Gallen.

However, Thun arrive at the Schützenwiese not only top of the league table, but also the most successful team on foreign pitches. The promoted team also leads this statistic ahead of St. Gallen. For their part, bottom-placed Winterthur have won just one of their eight games at home so far. Patrick Rahmen's team lost their first match in the current championship against Thun 0:3 at the end of October.

St. Gallen will be up against a strong opponent. Sion have been unbeaten in the Super League for five matches. At this stage, they have also won the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup in Aarau. The Valais side also emerged victorious in their first meeting with St. Gallen this season, winning the home game 3-2. Sion have only lost one of their eight games away from home so far. St. Gallen's home record is poor, with five wins and four defeats.

The remaining three games of the 18th round, Zurich - Lugano, Young Boys - Grasshoppers and Lucerne - Basel, take place on Wednesday evening.