Switzerland end the Nations League without a win. The Nati lose 3-2 to European champions Spain in Tenerife. The players in the individual critique.

Michael Wegmann

Note: 5.5 Goal Yvon Mvogo

The goalkeeper from Ligue 2 club Lorient saves Pedri's penalty brilliantly at first, but is then powerless when Pino makes it 0-1 (32'), as he is for the other goals conceded. A strong game.

Grade: 4.0 Defense Edimilson Fernandes

Always has a lot of work to do on his side. All in all, however, plays with discipline and holds his position consistently.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Eray Cömert

Clears up again and again and stands his ground. A good performance from the central defender, who doesn't always have an easy position in the national team.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Played unusually as a central defender in a back four and caused the penalty against Morata that ultimately led to 0-1 (32'). Otherwise solid.

Grade: 4.0 Defense Miro Muheim

Made his international debut against the European champions. Nice assist for Sohm's chance (44'), also quite good at the back.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Remo Freuler

A long, strong performance from Xhaka's assistant. Stands well most of the time and allows little to happen in the center. Unfortunately one mistake that led to the 1-2.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Just manages to make up for a brutal ball loss (26) as the last man. It's not his game, maybe even he needs a little rest.

Grade: 3.0 Midfield Filip Ugrinic

The YB midfielder has no influence whatsoever on the game. As much as he is a driving force for the champions, he can't contribute much to the national team. Out at the break.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Simon Sohm

Has one chance where he unfortunately slips up. Otherwise, he runs a lot for the team and also contributes to the defense.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Dereck Kutesa

Nice finish with the left just before the break, when the ball flies just over. Hints at his speed once or twice, but is rarely able to assert himself.

Grade: 3.0 Sturm Zeki Amdouni

After his recent strong performances for the national team, he struggled to hold his own against the ball-wielding Spaniards. Replaced at the break.

Substitutes

Note: 5.0 Sturm Joël Monteiro

Came on for Ugrinic in the 46th minute - and fitted in well. Great how he creates the top chance (49th) and then scores the 1:1. Then a misunderstanding with Freuler at 1:2.

Note: 4.0 Sturm Andi Zeqiri

Came on for Amdouni in the 46th minute. The striker has hardly any balls and hardly any influence on the game. But he then converted the penalty with ice-cold precision.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Vincent Sierro

Came on for Xhaka in the 60th minute. What a game for him. First a great turnover to make it 1:1, then scored a penalty to make it 2:2, and then caused one at the other end, which led to a 3:2 defeat.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Came on for Sohm in the 60th minute. One or two mistakes, but also a nice finish in the 83rd minute, which the goalkeeper saves.

Grade: – Forward Noah Okafor

Came on for Kutesa in the 72nd minute. Too short for a rating.