Norway lost 2-1 to the Netherlands last week without star striker Erling Haaland, while Switzerland lost 4-3 to Germany. Now the two World Cup participants meet in Oslo. Watch it live here.
Ticker: Norway - Switzerland
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The line-ups are here
Haaland is in the starting eleven for Norway, so Mvogo must be wide awake in the Swiss goal.
"Granit Xhaka and Noah Okafor are not in the line-up today. Both are coming back from injury and this is a precautionary measure. The decision was made in consultation between the players and the coaching staff," writes the SFA.
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Norway is one of the secret favorites
Norway has qualified for a World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Why the Norwegians are even among the secret favorites in North America - and it's not just down to superstar Erling Haaland.
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Latest news from Oslo before the cracker
blue Sport editor Jan Arnet's assessment ahead of the game against Norway.
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Yakin on Haaland and Norway
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What makes Nati opponents Norway so strong
Norway is one of the strongest teams in Europe. The Scandinavians have a team brimming with stars. It is the result of a great revolution.
⬇️ The full story ⬇️
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Yakin explains: That's why Xhaka won't play from the start