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Kick-off at 6pm Mvogo in goal, Jashari plays Xhaka: this is how Switzerland will play against Norway

Patrick Lämmle

31.3.2026

Norway lost 2-1 to the Netherlands last week without star striker Erling Haaland, while Switzerland lost 4-3 to Germany. Now the two World Cup participants meet in Oslo. Watch it live here.

31.03.2026, 16:49

31.03.2026, 16:51

Ticker: Norway - Switzerland

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The line-ups are here

    Haaland is in the starting eleven for Norway, so Mvogo must be wide awake in the Swiss goal.

    "Granit Xhaka and Noah Okafor are not in the line-up today. Both are coming back from injury and this is a precautionary measure. The decision was made in consultation between the players and the coaching staff," writes the SFA.

  • Norway is one of the secret favorites

    Norway has qualified for a World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Why the Norwegians are even among the secret favorites in North America - and it's not just down to superstar Erling Haaland.

    A role model for Switzerland. How Norway has become the secret favorites for the World Cup title

    A role model for SwitzerlandHow Norway has become the secret favorites for the World Cup title

  • Latest news from Oslo before the cracker

    blue Sport editor Jan Arnet's assessment ahead of the game against Norway.

  • Yakin on Haaland and Norway

  • What makes Nati opponents Norway so strong

    Norway is one of the strongest teams in Europe. The Scandinavians have a team brimming with stars. It is the result of a great revolution.
    ⬇️ The full story ⬇️

    It's not just Haaland. What makes Nati opponents Norway so strong

    It's not just HaalandWhat makes Nati opponents Norway so strong

  • Yakin explains: That's why Xhaka won't play from the start

    • Show more

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