Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

The national team captain put in his usual strong performance. In Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Augsburg, he pulled the strings in midfield and impressed with his vision and overview. In the 14th minute, he initiated the 1:0 with a wonderful diagonal ball from the center to the side. Things are going well for Leverkusen at the moment. They have won all of their last seven games (in all competitions).

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Holds what there is to hold. The Nati keeper has no chance when Hoffenheim score a late equalizer to make the final score 1:1.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

New week, familiar picture: Omlin still a reserve for Borussia.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

A strong performance. In the 26th minute, he serves a mega ball from his own half to colleague Robin Hack, who makes it 2:0 in the meantime. Borussia Mönchengladbach once again proved its strength at home. Elvedi and Co. have been unbeaten at home for six games (five wins, one draw). In the 4:1 win against Kiel, the central defender was on the pitch for the full match. The 28-year-old is also voted "Team of the Round" by "Kicker".

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer's Mainz make the championship race exciting again. Mainz inflict their first defeat of the season on record champions Bayern Munich. Widmer sits on the bench for his team's 2:1 victory.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

The winger came on the pitch in the 76th minute, but could do nothing to change the 2-0 defeat against Leverkusen.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Came, saw and fell. Picks up a penalty ten minutes after coming on as a substitute. His colleague Woltemade sinks the ball in the 85th minute for the final score. Stuttgart win the Würtemberg duel against Heidenheim 3:1.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Makes a mini appearance. However, his substitution in the 89th minute did nothing to change the 3:1 scoreline.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

In the 3-2 away defeat in Freiburg, only a substitute for the entire match - for the fourth time in a row.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

He is still out with a torn syndesmosis ligament.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Missing from the squad for the 3:2 win against Wolfsburg.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Coach Julian Schuster will also be without Manzambi.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

The way Bochum are going at the moment, the 1-1 draw against Union Berlin can be considered a success. It is the third point in 14 games for the team bottom of the table. The game was also a sense of achievement for Loosli: although he didn't get any playing time, he was back in the squad for the first time since the end of October.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

The Citizens must go through at the bottom. Akanji and Co. concede in the final minutes of the Manchester derby and lose 2-1. The international defender is missing from the squad. It is not clear from the pre-match media conference why.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Played in the 4:0 demonstration of power against Leicester. Has opponent Jamie Vardy under control for 90 minutes.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter play Lazio Roma on Monday evening at 8.45pm.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Okafor makes a partial appearance against Genoa. 15 minutes is not enough for the attacking player to make any difference to the 0-0 draw.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer has been out for weeks with adductor problems.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Injured his left foot against Fiorentina and had to be substituted at half-time. The severity of the injury is not yet publicly known.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna turn up the heat in the 2nd half against Fiorentina and win 1-0. Freuler sets up the winning goal in the 59th minute and sets up teammate Odgaard.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

He is out for months with a cruciate ligament injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

Shines despite defeat. The midfield strategist scores twice in the 2:3 against Hellas Verona. Sohm is wide awake in the first half after a rebound from the opposing keeper and slots the ball into the net. Shortly before the final whistle, he unleashed a powerful, low shot from around 20 meters.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Played in the Conference League last Thursday. In the Spanish league, he sat on the bench for the entirety of the 2:1 win against Villareal. His last appearance in LaLiga was a while ago: October 6.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Missed Sevilla's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo due to a left thigh injury. He will be out for two to three weeks.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Misses his club's 1-0 win in the basement clash against Valencia due to a yellow card suspension. Valladolid hand the red lantern (with two more games to play) to their opponents.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn comes on against Stade Reims and replaces the injured Radoslaw Majecki. The Swiss player had a quiet evening and kept a clean sheet - also thanks to a shot off the crossbar by his opponent.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Missing from the squad for the 0-0 draw against Stade Reims due to a minor thigh injury.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo comes on in the 67th minute - no more, no less.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Absent from the squad for the 1-1 draw against Lille.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Played 78 minutes in the 2-1 win against Saint-Étienne. Received a yellow card in the 19th minute. Neither up nor down. Pulls the strings in midfield as usual as captain.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

On the pitch for 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Nice. Did his job.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Does the same as Omeragic for 90 minutes, only in a different role: Barès is benchwarmer against Nice.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Plays through in midfield and wins 4:1 with his team against Nantes. Is not directly involved in the goals, but comes off well in the French media thanks to his performance.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Secures a point for Benfica in a 1-1 draw against AVS. He scores in the 17th minute to give them the lead. The striker sits on the bench for the equalizer in the 94th minute.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is out for several months. The 26-year-old Swiss right-back suffered a fracture to his lower leg in training with Feyenoord Rotterdam at the beginning of December.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Not in the squad for the 3-2 win against Waalwijk.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Will play with Ludogorets in the Bulgarian Cup against ZSKA Sofia on Monday afternoon for a place in the quarter-finals.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari and Bruges are on fire. The ex-Lucerne player and his team won the top-of-the-table clash against Genk 2-0 and moved to within one point of the current leaders. Jashari has now matured into a permanent fixture for the Belgians and plays in midfield.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Played 82 minutes - without scoring in the 0-0 draw against Beerschot.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Comes onto the pitch in the 72nd minute to regain the lead for his team after they had previously squandered it. But it remains 1:1 against Cercle Brugge.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

The Danish league is sleeping, or rather preparing for the second half of the season, which starts in mid-February.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Has been on the sidelines with the Greeks for some time, but should be back in action in January: FC Zurich announced the signing of the winger last week.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

The Austrian Bundesliga has a winter break. It continues in February.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Okoh is also preparing for the second half of the season with his colors.

The national team keeper is a wall in the 2-0 win against Paris. Only at the end does he get something to do. In the 74th minute, he made a superb save with his right foot from a Parisian shot, and a little later he was on hand again - this time with his other foot. He played a key role in Lorient knocking Paris off the top of the table.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

As usual on the left side of defense in Hamburg. Sets up the equalizer with his cross to Davie Selke. The 1:1 draw against Ulm is a setback for HSV. Eighth place in the table sounds worse than it actually is: they are just three points off leaders Elvsberg.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Is in the starting line-up and is "disappointed" with the result after the game. However, HSV is outnumbered from the 68th minute with the score at 1:1 and saves the point over time.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Not in the squad for the 5:1 defeat against Darmstadt.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is out with a hip injury. Karlsruher SC wins 4-2 against Jahn Regensburg.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Makes a mini appearance. Was substituted in the 90th minute.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Played just a few minutes in the 1-1 draw against Fortuna. The result was already decided before he came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute. Schalke currently occupy 14th place and are four points away from a relegation place.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller shoots Ulm from the direct relegation spot to a relegation place against HSV. In the 34th minute, he leaves compatriot Hefti standing and curls the ball wonderfully into the right-hand side of the goal to make it 1-0. Keller plays 89 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Hamburg.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Is back on the bench after his injury, and stays there for the time being. Queens Park Rangers play out a 1-1 draw against Bristol.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Since his move from FCSG to the island, the versatile full-back has played 11 minutes in five appearances. In the 1:1 draw against Preston, he didn't get any more. Schmidt sits on the bench.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat against Burnley.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Traveled with his team to the English industrial city of Coventry, but once again watched the game from the bench. Hull City lose 2-1 and remain bottom of the table.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Will Stojilkovic's shirt even be washed in the 1-0 win against Cukaricki? He was substituted in the 93rd minute, just moments before the final whistle.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

He was on the pitch from the 84th minute of the draw against Varazdin and failed to capitalize on Dinamo Zagreb's defeat to move up from fourth to third.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Is now a regular on the bench. The striker made his last appearance in mid-October.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Celebrates a 4:1 win with Cluj and remains top of the Romanian table. Plays in central defense.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

The Brazilian league is over - a week into the summer break.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Plays 75 minutes in the Super Cup against Shabab Al-Ahli and does not score. The game is only decided in a penalty shoot-out. Al-Wasl loses and is eliminated.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

The league in Saudi Arabia continues on January 9.