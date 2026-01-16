Ivan Mvogo shone in Lorient's away win in Monaco. Picture: Keystone

In the 18th round of the French football championship, Ivan Mvogo clearly wins the duel between the Swiss goalkeepers against Philipp Köhn. With Lorient, Mvogo wins 3:1 at Köhn's Monaco.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ivan Mvogo was Lorient's best individual player. He brilliantly saved six of seven shots on goal. Philipp Köhn, on the other hand, got the worst mark of all the Monaco players.

All four goals were scored in the second half. Senegalese Bamba Dieng put Lorient ahead after 68 minutes following a fatal lapse in Monaco's backline. Spaniard Ansu Fati equalized for Monaco a quarter of an hour before the end. Jean-Victor Makengo and Dermane Karim scored Lorient's winner in the final five minutes.

Monaco lost a home game in the championship for the second time in a row since beating PSG 1-0 at the end of November. Lorient have gone unbeaten in their last nine competitive games (5 wins).