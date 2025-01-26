The immediate future of Marwin Hitz has been clarified. FC Basel has extended the contract with its 37-year-old goalkeeper, which expires in the summer, for a further season. Hitz explains his decision to blue Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hitz, who trained at FC St. Gallen and later played in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg, Augsburg and Dortmund, has been the number one since his arrival in Basel (summer 2022), but is not without controversy.

"There were so many different phases at FCB, it was an incredibly intense time. We experienced a lot of great things, but also a lot of things that really got to you," explained Hitz in an interview with blue Sport after the 4-1 win against Sion.

He had the feeling that the time had not yet come for him to say goodbye. "The club is working again the way I want it to and the way you want it to as a footballer," Hitz continued. "We have a great team. That was the deciding factor in the end."

But his children also persuaded him to stay for another season, says the goalie: "They are real Basel fans and were also allowed to help decide in the end."