Ludovic Magnin becomes coach at FC Basel. A task for which he has great respect, as he tells blue Sport. But the anticipation clearly prevails, even with his eleven-year-old daughter.

Michael Wegmann

Ludovic Magnin, after three years in Lausanne, what will you miss most after your move to Basel?

There are many things. Certainly being close to my parents. Being back home and close to my family after more than twenty years abroad was something special. And then also my players and the staff. Not only did we work very hard together, we also had a good time together and laughed a lot.

Your children were once FCZ fans, then Lausanne supporters and now FCB fans. You have no choice...

... Absolutely. They've grown up being fans of the club their dad coaches. Of course they're happy. A few days ago I asked our little daughter, who will be eleven in December, what she would think if I went to FC Basel. She said: "Ah great with Shaqiri!" From that point of view, my family is happy.

You're happy too. But FCB is a different team to Lausanne. Hand on heart: how much respect do you have for the task?

Of course I have respect. I also had respect for my job in Lausanne. The club from my home country, where everyone knows me. I had respect at Altach, at FCZ. I have respect for every task. I certainly don't underestimate this task at FCB, it's a huge challenge. But I'm really looking forward to it.