Luis Díaz and his wife Geraldine Ponce become parents for the third time. Instagram/gera25ponce

Bayern professional Luis Díaz and his wife Geraldine Ponce make for sweet news on Christmas Day: The couple revealed on Instagram that they are expecting another offspring.

Jan Arnet

"You, my dream come true!" writes Geraldine in an atmospheric series of pictures in front of the Christmas tree. In one of the photos, Luis Díaz lovingly places his hand on her baby bump, while in another, the Bayern Munich star proudly poses with his family.

This is Luis and Geraldine's third child together. They already have two daughters. Roma was born in 2021, Charlotte was born in 2024. The Colombian international and his wife met at a young age.

Diaz is currently on a high not only in his private life, but also in sport. He is at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and the Bavarians can also dream of winning the Champions League.