If Stefan Gartenmann is as strong on the pitch as he is off it, he will be a great asset to the national team. The Swiss-Dane has charisma and wit. Here are the best Gartenmann quotes.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wow! The previously unknown newcomer to the national team Stefan Gartenmann, who has only just become a naturalized citizen, makes a top appearance at his first press conference.

If he is as entertaining on the pitch as he is off it, we can be happy about the newcomer. Fancy a little tidbit? "My grandfather was a cheesemaker from Amlikon in Thurgau who went to Denmark. He never returned. As you know, there are very beautiful women in Denmark..." Show more

Stefan Gartenmann makes an excellent first appearance as a Swiss international. Sometimes self-confident, sometimes modest, sometimes funny, sometimes serious, always likeable, the 28-year-old Danish-Swiss dual citizen gives his first press conference.

If he is as strong on the pitch as he is off it, he will be a great asset to our national team.

Here are the best quotes from Gartenmann

"I had German at school and learned it from grandma and grandpa. As a boy, I always watched comics in German, my favorite being Sponge Bob Squarepants."

"My grandpa would be very proud. Unfortunately, he's no longer alive. But my father is proud too. He sent me all the articles that appeared in the Swiss media after I was called up."

"Murat Yakin has given me a chance, and I have to make the most of it. If I'm good enough, I'll get another chance and I'll have to take it again."

"I've had a girlfriend for ten or eleven years, I'm not married yet. But I'm already feeling the pressure, she's already started talking about baby things and looking at rings..."

"My grandfather was a cheesemaker from Amlikon in Thurgau who went to Denmark. He never returned. As you know, there are very beautiful women in Denmark and he fell in love with my grandma. But he always raved about Switzerland. When I was a child, we often went to Switzerland on vacation."

"I'm an old-school defender, I'm not particularly strong or fast and I'm not elegant either. But I am effective."

"I wasn't a good footballer until I moved to Holland. In my four years there, I learned all about tactics."

"When I play football, it doesn't look pretty. But my advisor once told me that Alessandro Nesta was only so good at Milan because he had the rustic Jaap Stam next to him in central defense. I am a Jaap Stam."

"I'm said to have been in talks with FC Lugano a few years ago. But I don't know how serious that was. My advisor arrives weekly with club names..."

"I also sang a song to my new teammates. "Hey Baby" by DJ Ötzi. You know that DJ Ötzi is considered one of the greatest artists in the world."

Off the pitch, Gartenmann has passed his Nati baptism of fire with flying colors. On the pitch, it comes on Friday in Northern Ireland.

